Tunnel Vision

Mary Mechalakos said on Wednesday (Aug. 2) that she is “90 percent of the way there” to completing a mural in the pedestrian tunnel under the Metro-North tracks in Cold Spring. She began painting in late June after the Village Board approved her abstract design. But then the rains came, and the tunnel flooded twice. Her artwork “held up with minimal damage,” she reports. Once Mechalakos puts away her brushes, the Cold Spring Highway Department will coat the artwork with a sealant to make it vandal-resistant.