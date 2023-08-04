Tunnel Vision

Michael Turton By , Reporter |
Mary working on mural

Mary Mechalakos says she is 90 percent done with the mural. (Photo by M. Turton)

Mary Mechalakos said on Wednesday (Aug. 2) that she is “90 percent of the way there” to completing a mural in the pedestrian tunnel under the Metro-North tracks in Cold Spring. She began painting in late June after the Village Board approved her abstract design. But then the rains came, and the tunnel flooded twice. Her artwork “held up with minimal damage,” she reports. Once Mechalakos puts away her brushes, the Cold Spring Highway Department will coat the artwork with a sealant to make it vandal-resistant.

Mural flooded

The pedestrian tunnel under the Metro-North tracks flooded during the early July storms. (Photo by Liz Schevtchuk Armstrong)

 

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.