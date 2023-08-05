Beacon Obituaries

William Corrigan (1942-2023)

William T. Corrigan, 80, a longtime resident of Beacon, died Aug. 2, surrounded by family members at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born Aug. 22, 1942, at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the son of Ralph and Eleanor (Farrell) Corrigan. He grew up in Palenville and served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1965.

In November 1968 he married Judith Doughty. He graduated from Ulster Community College in 1969 and received his bachelor’s degree from Mount Saint Mary College in 1980.

Bill worked for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for 33 years until his retirement, when he was an assistant deputy superintendent at Green Haven Correctional Facility. He served as vice president of the Matteawan Federal Credit Union for more than 30 years and was a member of the Beacon Elks Lodge 1493 and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children, Bryan Corrigan (Heather), Justine Osborne (David) and Kevin Corrigan (Katie); grandchildren, Olivia, Owen, Jonathan, Nathaniel, Joshua, Eleanor, Josephine and Bridget; and his siblings, Ralph Corrigan (Judith), Thomas Corrigan (Teresa) and Jean VanDyk (Bruce).

His brothers, Bruce, Robert and Richard, and his grandson, Benjamin, died before him.

Family and friends will gather on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Karen Samuels (1949-2023)

Karen Marie Samuels, 74, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died at her home on July 3 of brain cancer, while surrounded by family members.

She was born June 11, 1949, in Beacon, the daughter of George and Helen (Aldrich) Vredenburgh. She graduated from Beacon High School in 1967. She attended Christ United Methodist Church and was involved in the Girl Scouts and her school drama club.

On Feb. 19, 1983, in Beacon, she married Bernard “Bernie” Samuels. Karen retired from IBM in East Fishkill, where she worked in the warehouse and in manufacturing.

Karen was always up for anything, from zip-lining to motorcycle riding and traveling the world, her family said. She was fun-loving, with an infectious laugh. She loved adventure and for years hosted Christmas Eve parties and deck parties for friends. More than anything, she loved being with her family.

In addition to her husband, Karen is survived by her children, Tanya Volkmann (John); Jason Bopp (Dawn Mahoney); and Merrily and Robin Samuels.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ava Volkmann and Jake Mahoney; her sisters, Patricia Grosenbeck (James) and Nancy Sandford (Joann Darby) of Cold Spring; and her former husband, James Bopp.

Calling hours were held Aug. 4 at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill. Memorial donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice.org).