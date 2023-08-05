Serino Raises $225K in Dutchess Race

Far outpaces Democratic opponent in executive race

Sue Serino, the former state senator whose district included the Highlands, has raised $225,000 for her Republican campaign to become the next Dutchess County executive, far outpacing her Democratic opponent, Tommy Zurhellen.

Both announced their campaigns in February and made their most recent reports to the county Board of Elections on July 17. Zurhellen, a Navy veteran who is an English professor at Marist, has raised $35,000.

According to the Hudson Valley Pilot, Serino has received contributions from the Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff Police Benevolent Association (PBA), the NYS Correctional Officers PAC, the Civil Service Employees Political Action Fund and the National Federation of Independent Business PAC.

Zurhellen received a donation from the Communication Workers of America District 1 PAC but most his support has come from individuals. Karen Smythe, a Democrat who lost a state senate race to Serino in 2020, contributed $1,000.