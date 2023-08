For the first time, Beacon Hoops this summer offered a division for girls. There are four teams: The Highlands Current (yellow), AON Physical Therapy (blue), Palisi Auto Body (red) and Don Knight Plumbing & Heating (green).

Beacon Hoops, founded by Leaman Anderson and Wayne Griffin in 1996 for students ages 6 to 18, will hold its inaugural girls’ title game at 6 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 14) at Loopers Court, followed by an All-Star game on Aug. 19.