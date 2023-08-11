Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

■ At its Wednesday (Aug. 9) meeting, the Village Board appointed James Labate and Henry Feldman as Cold Spring’s representatives on the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail’s Data Committee, which will assess studies undertaken as part of a draft environmental impact statement expected to be released in early 2024. The committee will hire a consultant to review the studies using a stipend provided by HHFT.

■ Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery reported that a location has been selected in Brewster for a Putnam County Stabilization Center to be funded using $2.3 million the county received through the America Rescue Plan Act. The mental health facility will be run by People USA, which operates the Dutchess County Stabilization Center.

■ The board adopted a law that enables the village to award contracts either by the lowest bid or “best value,” as defined by state law.

■ A public hearing remains open for proposed amendments to the village code chapter that regulates water usage and fines when conservation is required.

■ Water Superintendent Matt Kroog said that 17 inches of rain in July, the reservoirs are at 95 percent of capacity, compared to 82 percent last year.

■ The Cold Spring Fire Co. had a busy July, with 28 of the 70 calls related to the heavy rains. There were also 10 elevator rescues. The Cold Spring Police Department responded to 71 calls, and officers issued eight traffic and 61 parking tickets. One arrest was made under the mental health law.

■ Yard waste, abundant in the aftermath of the July storms, will be picked up on Thursday morning (Aug. 16).

■ At its July 26 meeting, the board approved an increase in dock fees. Boats docking briefly for passenger drop-off will pay $11 per linear foot, while boats parked for extended periods will pay $16 per linear foot.

■ Based on recommendations from its engineering consultant to meet state requirements, the board on July 26 approved sequencing for repairs to the village dams, beginning at the upper dam followed by the Foundry dam and lower dam.