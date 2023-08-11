The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 12
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
More than 50 artisans and artists will sell their work. There also will be live music and food. Also SUN 13.
SAT 12
Massacre On Main Street
BEACON
4 – 10 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.
facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
Story Screen and the Beacon Toy and Comic Books Show will partner to present a double feature and a vendor event. Watch Monster Squad at 6 p.m. and Phantasm at 8 p.m. The toy show continues SUN 13. Cost: $3 (16 and younger free)
SUN 13
Corn Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
beaconsloopclub.org
Enjoy local sweet corn, lemonade and watermelon at this annual event to benefit the Beacon Sloop Club. The Offshoots, David Amram, Lydia Adams Davis, the Cabos and other musicians will perform on two solar-powered stages, and children can make crafts and learn about river life. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 19
Become a Citizen
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn how to become a U.S. citizen and pick up the necessary documents. Registration required.
SAT 19
Back to School Block Party
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. South Avenue Park
iambeacon.org
Help “stuff the bus” with school supplies for families in need and learn about local organizations at this event hosted annually by I Am Beacon. See the website for a list of supplies; they can be dropped at Key Food through Aug. 27.
SAT 19
Seafood Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 7 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Sample seafood dishes along with craft beers and cider. Tribute bands will play throughout the event. Also SUN 20. Cost: $20 to $110
SAT 19
Butterfly Festival and Concert
WAPPINGERS FALLS
4 – 7:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
On this, the final day of the farm’s weeklong festival, there will be hay rides in a butterfly wagon, children’s activities, food trucks and a concert by Big Band Sound.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 12
Janice Caswell | Martha Bone
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Caswell’s mixed-media exhibition, Off Kilter, will be exhibited in the Balter Room and Bone’s collaged paintings and assemblage, Mapping the Invisible, in the Gillette Gallery. Through Sept. 10. Bone will discuss her work at 3 p.m. on SAT 19.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 12
Campfire Sing-a-Long
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Join Compass Arts, Common Ground and the Beacon Rising choir for harmonizing. Bring a picnic dinner. Cost: $10 to $15 ($25 to $50 group)
TUES 15
Nature Scavenger Hunt
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Find treasures on the library grounds and make a craft. For children ages 8 and younger with a caregiver.
FRI 18
Pride Alliance
BEACON
3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Children and teens ages 11 to 18 are invited to gather in a safe space for conversation and games. Registration required.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 12
Andre Junget
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
The gallery will display work by the illustrator of Bannerman Island, Recollections from a Time Gone By, and the artist will sign copies of the book.
SAT 12
What is Lost?
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Fern Apfel’s paintings are of handwritten letters while Amy Becker’s photos of pay phones evoke evolving connections. Through Aug. 27.
SAT 12
The Big Blonk Show | Dingy Dave
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
139 Main St. | clutter.co
The group show will feature multiples and figures. Through Sept. 1.
SAT 12
Up Close
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | hudsonbeachglass.com
Tanja Bos’ works on paper and Linda Pratt’s collage and postage stamps will be on view through Sept. 4.
SAT 12
Bradley Silver
BEACON
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. LotusWorks
261 Main St. | lotusworksgallery.com
Paintings on wood. Through Oct. 8.
SAT 12
Respire
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
This show, with works by 43 artists juried by Jennifer McGregor after an open call, will be on view through Sept. 3.
SAT 12
Small Works by Strangers
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
The show is a juried exhibit of works by artists outside the collective, including Laura McCarthy, Thomas Stringer, Kohar Minassian, Anna Sirota, Kim Del Dolori and Emma Diamond. Through Sept. 2.
SAT 12
Subverting Reality
BEACON
7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society
172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
The collaborative show will feature artists from Super Secret Projects, including Evan Samuelson, Allegra Jordan, Michelle Silver, Darya Golubina, Diana Vidal, Elin Lundman and Alyssa Follansbee. Through Sept. 3.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 13
Butterflies and Blooms
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m., 11 a.m. & 8 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
As part of its annual festival, which continues through SAT 19, the farm will host a honeybee hive tour, pollinator plant walk, after-dark moth walk, art, music and crafts. See the website for details. Most activities are $5.
SUN 13
Great Estates Garden Tours
BEACON
11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Learn about the grounds owned by the Verplanck family and their master gardener, James Brown, an escaped slave and one of the first Black people to own property in what is now Beacon. Reservations suggested. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 6 to 18, ages 6 and younger free)
THURS 17
Page-to-Screen Book Club
GARRISON
5:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
On the third Thursday the library hosts a screening of a movie adaptation and participants discuss whether the book was better. This month is A Street Cat Named Bob. Register online.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 12
Love’s Labor’s Lost
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Amanda Dehnert directs this production as four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also, SUN 13, MON 14, THURS 17, FRI 18, SAT 19. Through Aug. 27. Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 12
Paula Poundstone
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian, author and podcast host (Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone) will perform stand-up. Cost: $37 to $55
SAT 12
My Garden of 1,000 Bees
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
As part of its Butterflies and Blooms Week, the farm will screen a PBS documentary by a wildlife filmmaker who focused his lens on the bees in his yard during the pandemic lockdown. Free
SUN 13
Stacey Z Lawrence
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her collection, Fall Risk, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
SUN 13
Pee Wee’s Big Adventure
BEACON
8 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St. | storyscreenpresents.com
Follow the eccentric Pee Wee, played by the late Paul Reubens, as he pursues his stolen bike in this 1985 classic. Bring chairs or blankets. Hosted by Story Screen Presents. Free
MON 14
Henry V
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry and his war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also WED 16, SUN 20, MON 21. Cost: $10 to $100
FRI 18
Cinema in Piazza
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
As part of the museum’s outdoor summer film series, Rome: A Visual Journey, curator Roberta Minnucci will screen La forma del limone – Astrattisti a Roma, by Giorgio Cappozzo, and Tutto su mio padre Fabio Sargentini, by Fabiana Sargentini. On SAT 19, the selection is Caro Diario, and on SUN 20, it’s La Grande Bellezza. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, $10 students)
SAT 19
The Man Without a World
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Eleanor Antin’s modern silent film, released in 1992, is set in a Poland shtetl in the 1920s. Alicia Svigals (klezmer) and Donald Sosin (piano) will provide a live score. Cost: $20
SAT 19
Clue
BEACON
8 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
storyscreenpresents.com
Six victims are invited to an isolated mansion by a man who knows a dark secret about each of them. Bring chairs or blankets. The screening will include trivia, raffles and a costume contest. Hosted by Story Screen Presents. Cost: $10
SAT 19
Aliens
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
As part of its summer series, the Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1986 sci-fi film starring Sigourney Weaver and Carrie Henn. Free
MUSIC
SAT 12
David Amram
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
In a benefit for the cultural center, the multi-instrumental composer of jazz and classical music will perform with Kevin Twigg, Rene Hart, Adam Amram and Adira Amram. Cost: $35
SAT 12
Peter Yarrow
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk singer and songwriter is known for his work with Paul Stookey and Mary Travers as Peter, Paul and Mary. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
FRI 18
The Barefoot Movement
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Americana group will play music from its latest release, Pressing Onward. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 19
Laurel Canyon
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will perform the songs of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Cost: $35 to $45
SAT 19
Manticore
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Emerson, Lake and Palmer tribute band will play the hits. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 20
Darryl Brown and Little Bones
BEACON
11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
bannermancastle.org
Enjoy an outdoor musical performance at Bannerman while taking a self-guided tour of the island. Cost: $40 ($35 ages 11 and younger)
SUN 20
Trio Raconteur
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Amy Schroeder (violin), Felix Umanski (cello) and Yalin Chi (piano) will perform compositions by Beethoven and Ravel. Donations welcome.
SUN 20
California Dreamin’
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play songs from the 1960s and 1970s made famous by Southern California artists or about the lifestyle. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 14
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 15
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 16
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov