The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 12

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

More than 50 artisans and artists will sell their work. There also will be live music and food. Also SUN 13.

SAT 12

Massacre On Main Street

BEACON

4 – 10 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.

facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

Story Screen and the Beacon Toy and Comic Books Show will partner to present a double feature and a vendor event. Watch Monster Squad at 6 p.m. and Phantasm at 8 p.m. The toy show continues SUN 13. Cost: $3 (16 and younger free)

SUN 13

Corn Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

beaconsloopclub.org

Enjoy local sweet corn, lemonade and watermelon at this annual event to benefit the Beacon Sloop Club. The Offshoots, David Amram, Lydia Adams Davis, the Cabos and other musicians will perform on two solar-powered stages, and children can make crafts and learn about river life. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 19

Become a Citizen

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn how to become a U.S. citizen and pick up the necessary documents. Registration required.

SAT 19

Back to School Block Party

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. South Avenue Park

iambeacon.org

Help “stuff the bus” with school supplies for families in need and learn about local organizations at this event hosted annually by I Am Beacon. See the website for a list of supplies; they can be dropped at Key Food through Aug. 27.

SAT 19

Seafood Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 7 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Sample seafood dishes along with craft beers and cider. Tribute bands will play throughout the event. Also SUN 20. Cost: $20 to $110

SAT 19

Butterfly Festival and Concert

WAPPINGERS FALLS

4 – 7:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

On this, the final day of the farm’s weeklong festival, there will be hay rides in a butterfly wagon, children’s activities, food trucks and a concert by Big Band Sound.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 12

Janice Caswell | Martha Bone

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Caswell’s mixed-media exhibition, Off Kilter, will be exhibited in the Balter Room and Bone’s collaged paintings and assemblage, Mapping the Invisible, in the Gillette Gallery. Through Sept. 10. Bone will discuss her work at 3 p.m. on SAT 19.



KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 12

Campfire Sing-a-Long

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Join Compass Arts, Common Ground and the Beacon Rising choir for harmonizing. Bring a picnic dinner. Cost: $10 to $15 ($25 to $50 group)

TUES 15

Nature Scavenger Hunt

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Find treasures on the library grounds and make a craft. For children ages 8 and younger with a caregiver.

FRI 18

Pride Alliance

BEACON

3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Children and teens ages 11 to 18 are invited to gather in a safe space for conversation and games. Registration required.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 12

Andre Junget

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

The gallery will display work by the illustrator of Bannerman Island, Recollections from a Time Gone By, and the artist will sign copies of the book.

SAT 12

What is Lost?

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Fern Apfel’s paintings are of handwritten letters while Amy Becker’s photos of pay phones evoke evolving connections. Through Aug. 27.

SAT 12

The Big Blonk Show | Dingy Dave

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

139 Main St. | clutter.co

The group show will feature multiples and figures. Through Sept. 1.

SAT 12

Up Close

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | hudsonbeachglass.com

Tanja Bos’ works on paper and Linda Pratt’s collage and postage stamps will be on view through Sept. 4.

SAT 12

Bradley Silver

BEACON

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. LotusWorks

261 Main St. | lotusworksgallery.com

Paintings on wood. Through Oct. 8.

SAT 12

Respire

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

This show, with works by 43 artists juried by Jennifer McGregor after an open call, will be on view through Sept. 3.

SAT 12

Small Works by Strangers

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

The show is a juried exhibit of works by artists outside the collective, including Laura McCarthy, Thomas Stringer, Kohar Minassian, Anna Sirota, Kim Del Dolori and Emma Diamond. Through Sept. 2.



SAT 12

Subverting Reality

BEACON

7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society

172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

The collaborative show will feature artists from Super Secret Projects, including Evan Samuelson, Allegra Jordan, Michelle Silver, Darya Golubina, Diana Vidal, Elin Lundman and Alyssa Follansbee. Through Sept. 3.

TALKS & TOURS

SUN 13

Butterflies and Blooms

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m., 11 a.m. & 8 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

As part of its annual festival, which continues through SAT 19, the farm will host a honeybee hive tour, pollinator plant walk, after-dark moth walk, art, music and crafts. See the website for details. Most activities are $5.

SUN 13

Great Estates Garden Tours

BEACON

11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Learn about the grounds owned by the Verplanck family and their master gardener, James Brown, an escaped slave and one of the first Black people to own property in what is now Beacon. Reservations suggested. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 6 to 18, ages 6 and younger free)

THURS 17

Page-to-Screen Book Club

GARRISON

5:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

On the third Thursday the library hosts a screening of a movie adaptation and participants discuss whether the book was better. This month is A Street Cat Named Bob. Register online.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 12

Love’s Labor’s Lost

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Amanda Dehnert directs this production as four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also, SUN 13, MON 14, THURS 17, FRI 18, SAT 19. Through Aug. 27. Cost: $10 to $100

SAT 12

Paula Poundstone

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian, author and podcast host (Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone) will perform stand-up. Cost: $37 to $55





SAT 12

My Garden of 1,000 Bees

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

As part of its Butterflies and Blooms Week, the farm will screen a PBS documentary by a wildlife filmmaker who focused his lens on the bees in his yard during the pandemic lockdown. Free

SUN 13

Stacey Z Lawrence

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her collection, Fall Risk, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

SUN 13

Pee Wee’s Big Adventure

BEACON

8 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St. | storyscreenpresents.com

Follow the eccentric Pee Wee, played by the late Paul Reubens, as he pursues his stolen bike in this 1985 classic. Bring chairs or blankets. Hosted by Story Screen Presents. Free

MON 14

Henry V

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry and his war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also WED 16, SUN 20, MON 21. Cost: $10 to $100

FRI 18

Cinema in Piazza

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

As part of the museum’s outdoor summer film series, Rome: A Visual Journey, curator Roberta Minnucci will screen La forma del limone – Astrattisti a Roma, by Giorgio Cappozzo, and Tutto su mio padre Fabio Sargentini, by Fabiana Sargentini. On SAT 19, the selection is Caro Diario, and on SUN 20, it’s La Grande Bellezza. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, $10 students)





SAT 19

The Man Without a World

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Eleanor Antin’s modern silent film, released in 1992, is set in a Poland shtetl in the 1920s. Alicia Svigals (klezmer) and Donald Sosin (piano) will provide a live score. Cost: $20

SAT 19

Clue

BEACON

8 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

storyscreenpresents.com

Six victims are invited to an isolated mansion by a man who knows a dark secret about each of them. Bring chairs or blankets. The screening will include trivia, raffles and a costume contest. Hosted by Story Screen Presents. Cost: $10

SAT 19

Aliens

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

As part of its summer series, the Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1986 sci-fi film starring Sigourney Weaver and Carrie Henn. Free

MUSIC

SAT 12

David Amram

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

In a benefit for the cultural center, the multi-instrumental composer of jazz and classical music will perform with Kevin Twigg, Rene Hart, Adam Amram and Adira Amram. Cost: $35

SAT 12

Peter Yarrow

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk singer and songwriter is known for his work with Paul Stookey and Mary Travers as Peter, Paul and Mary. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

FRI 18

The Barefoot Movement

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Americana group will play music from its latest release, Pressing Onward. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 19

Laurel Canyon

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will perform the songs of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Cost: $35 to $45

SAT 19

Manticore

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Emerson, Lake and Palmer tribute band will play the hits. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 20

Darryl Brown and Little Bones

BEACON

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

bannermancastle.org

Enjoy an outdoor musical performance at Bannerman while taking a self-guided tour of the island. Cost: $40 ($35 ages 11 and younger)

SUN 20

Trio Raconteur

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Amy Schroeder (violin), Felix Umanski (cello) and Yalin Chi (piano) will perform compositions by Beethoven and Ravel. Donations welcome.

SUN 20

California Dreamin’

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play songs from the 1960s and 1970s made famous by Southern California artists or about the lifestyle. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 14

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 15

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 16

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov