Beacon Obituaries

Jen Dacey (1974-2023)

Jennifer L. “Jen” Dacey, 49, a longtime Beacon resident, died at her home Aug. 5.

She was born in Cold Spring on Feb. 23, 1974, the daughter of Frank Dacey and Georgena Bushnell, and graduated from Beacon High School.

Jen will be remembered for being a caring and hardworking woman, her family said. She worked as a clerk at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Beacon until she had to retire. She enjoyed knitting, especially blankets for her family.

Jen is survived by her companion of 12 years, Charles Mericle, as well as her son, daughter and grandchildren.

Her family will gather privately to remember and celebrate Jen’s life.

Pitin Gonzalez

Inocencio (Pitin) Gonzalez, 67, of Beacon died Aug. 5.

He was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico, the son of Dolores Gonzalez Rodriguez and Inocencio Gonzalez Burgos.

At age 17, Pitin moved to New York, where he met his future wife, Laurie, in Beacon. They were married in 1975.

Pitin worked as a senior craftsman at Texaco Research Center for 22 years. When the plant closed, he became a maintenance technician at the Tompkins Terrace apartment complex for another 22 years, retiring in 2019.

Pitin enjoyed vacationing in Lake George with his wife and kids, and time spent by the ocean, especially with his family in Puerto Rico. He was a skilled craftsman and worked diligently on the expansion of the family home with a second story. His talents were many, from carpentry and woodwork to plumbing and electrical, his family said.

On weekends, you could find him fishing for crabs at the Beacon waterfront and tending to his vegetable garden and his collection of antiques. Pitin was an empanadilla chef and grill master. He was well-known for his generosity and was always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends and neighbors in need.

He loved playing lotto, poker, cornhole and horseshoes. Pitin found joy in laughter, and his sense of humor was a fundamental part of his personality.

Along with his wife of 48 years, Pitin is survived by his children, Dayna, Brian and Nicolas (Melissa); his grandchildren, Briana, Gianna and Raelynn; his mother, Dolores (Lola); and his siblings, Esmeralda (Mery), Manuel (Cholo), Adelaida (Ade), Rosalia (Rosy), Alfredo (Freddy), Mirna (Miny) and Nilda (Tity).

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Aug. 12 at St Joachim’s Church in Beacon. Memorial donations can be made to the American Lung Association (lung.org).

Marie Trimble (1925-2023)

Marie H. Trimble, 97, a lifelong Beacon resident, died at her home Aug. 7.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1925, in East Rochester, the daughter of Ervin and Mary (Hellmann) Hiney. Marie attended Beacon schools and graduated from Beacon High School in 1943.

On April 22, 1950, at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, she married Alexander Trimble. They were married for 31 years at the time of his death.

Marie was a devoted wife and mother; she loved singing with her husband as he played piano. Later in life she worked as a secretary for the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement at Graymoor in Garrison, in their retreat department.

She was a communicant of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, where she was a former member of the St. Joachim Women’s Club and the St. John’s Seniors. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas-Court Liberatta Chapter.

Marie is survived by her children: Alex Trimble (Pauline), Susan Trimble, Robert Trimble (Zenaida) and James Trimble (Patricia); her grandchildren: Stephen (Lindsay), Michael, Christopher, Kyle (Alison), Christina, Joseph (Lauren), Paul, Hope (Peter), Isaac, James, David and Benjamin; and her great-grandchildren: Audrey, Nora, Adrianna, Lilie, Heidi, Claire, William, Emma, Christian, Iris and Ellyanna. She is also survived by her brother, Ervin Hiney Jr.

Her family will gather with friends on Aug. 19 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave., in Beacon, and from there proceed to St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., followed a private interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice.