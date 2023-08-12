Brian Stachitus (1955-2023)

Brian Lee Stachitus, 68, of Cold Spring, and most recently of Boerne, Texas, died Aug. 6 with his wife and daughter at his side.

He was born Jan. 24, 1955 in Buffalo, the youngest son of John Walter Stachitus and Elizabeth Ann (Picton) Stachitus. He grew up and attended school in the Depew/Lancaster area near Buffalo and earned a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University at Buffalo. In 1983 he married Christine Pogorzala.

After moving to Houston, he began a long and successful career as a geophysicist. Brian was always a diligent and devoted employee and took his work seriously, his family said. His peers remember him as a cheerful team player and a top-notch scientist.

His work brought him and his family to many parts of the U.S. and the world, including California, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Texas. He and his wife had the wonderful opportunity to live in Stavanger, Norway, for 3½ years, allowing him and his family to travel throughout Europe. Brian was able to meet family relatives in Lithuania, and his wife’s relatives in Poland.

Brian loved to play ice hockey, and during his high school days would rise at 4 a.m. to get some rink time with his buddies. He was a newspaper delivery boy. Brian loved to garden. His pride and joy was his cactus collection; he found joy in planting seeds and acorns and starting new plants. He enjoyed bicycle riding and completed the MS 150 in Texas numerous times. Hiking in nature was a love of his, and a favorite place was Big Bend National Park.

He enjoyed playing games, especially dominoes and Scrabble. Once retired, he completed a daily crossword. He enjoyed a variety of music, which ranged from 1960s and 70s hits, including the Kinks and classic rock to composer Grieg. A favorite was Canon in D Major by Johann Pachelbel. Brian loved animals and had beloved dogs Nikki, Kelley and Riley B.

He loved to play practical jokes and have fun. The joke he remembered most and told often was: “Last night I dreamt I was a muffler … I woke up totally exhausted.”

Along with his wife of 40 years, he is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Ann Selman (Stephen); grandchildren Corey and Sierra; and his siblings, Donna Costrino and Frank Stachitus.

A Mass to celebrate Brian’s life took place Aug. 12 at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring. Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).