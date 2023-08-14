Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from June

Beacon police officers responded to 705 calls, including 32 auto crashes and eight domestic disputes.

Thursday, June 1

Richard A. Carter, 60, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

Friday, June 2

A Beekman Street caller reported finding a harassing note from a person known to her.

A Forrestal Heights caller reported a missing bottle of medication.

Saturday, June 3

Two different callers reported damage to their vehicles as the result of hit-and-run collisions.

Monday, June 5

A Wodell Street caller reported fraudulent activity on her credit card.

Thursday, June 8

Paula P. Roussos, 43, of New Windsor, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Saturday, June 10

Thomas D. Lamadore, 57, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license and having a suspended registration after a traffic stop on Orchard Place.

Cristina M. Caporrimo, 25, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration after a traffic stop on Howland Avenue.

Monday, June 12

Patricia A. Dolan, 60, of Mohegan Lake, was processed on a bench warrant after an incident on Ackerman Street.

Wednesday, June 14

Diane Watson, 63, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree menacing and unlawful possession of noxious matter after the report of a fight on Main Street.

Thursday, June 15

Jerimiah O. Lawrence, 61, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree menacing after an incident on Veterans Place.

Deandre N. Sumpter, 31, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant.

Friday, June 16

A Wolcott Avenue caller reported harassment by an individual known to her. The person was advised by police.

Saturday, June 17

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Anne E. Rhodes, 60, of New Windsor, was charged with driving while intoxicated after being stopped for allegedly driving erratically on Fishkill Avenue.

Sunday, June 18

Damon Angelo, 20, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief after an incident on Deerfield Place.

Dana P. Sheehan, 43, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief after an incident on Fishkill Avenue.

Monday, June 19

An Oak Street caller reported suspicious bags left on her street.

Ryan A. Manzi, 31, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration after an incident on Fishkill Avenue.

Tuesday, June 20

A Main Street caller reported an individual stealing items from her place of business.

A Main Street caller reported a package that was delivered but then stolen.

A Dennings Avenue caller reported lost license plates.

Wednesday, June 21

A James Street caller reported individuals trespassing on his driveway and looking over his fence. The parties were advised by police.

Richard A. Carter, 60, of Beacon, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal contempt after an incident on Main Street.

Saturday, June 24

A Wolcott Avenue caller reported that two individuals who claimed to be with Microsoft had attempted to hack her checking account.

John A. Murphy, 45, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breath and resisting arrest after an incident on Angela Court.

Sunday, June 25

A caller reported multiple attempts of someone trying to open credit cards in his name.

Wednesday, June 28

A caller reported a missing license plate.

Thursday, June 29

A Mead Avenue caller reported items taken from his vehicle.