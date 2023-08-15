Taps Played to Honor Beacon Vet

Tribute sounds each day at D.C. memorial

“Taps” is being played this week at the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C. to honor the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Beacon and its namesake, Pvt. William B. Wilson.

Each evening at 5 p.m., a bugler dressed in a period uniform plays “Taps,” which is credited to Gen. Daniel Butterfield, a former Cold Spring resident.

“This solemn nightly tribute is in honor of the Americans who served in WWI and the service of all U.S. veterans and active military personnel,” according to the Doughboy Foundation. “It is sounded daily in this public gathering place for reflection on ‘the war that changed the world.’ ”

Wilson was killed in action in Belgium on Aug. 19, 1918.

The playing of “Taps” is livestreamed at youtube.com/DoughboyFoundation. The video below shows a bugler playing in pouring rain on Monday (Aug. 14).