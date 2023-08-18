Beacon Hoops Completes Season

The annual summer Beacon Hoops basketball league for children and teens ages 10 to 16 concluded this week, although the second half of one title game was rained out twice.

In the championship game of the newly created girls’ division, The Highlands Current defeated Don Knight Plumbing & Heating, 25-18. In the coed Rookies division (ages 10-12), IO Infusion won, 35-21, over Baja 328. And in the delayed coed Juniors division (ages 13-16) championship, A-Sicka Heals Foundation came back to defeat Sal’s Pizza, 53-44.

Following the games, the league named its All-Star teams. For the girls’ division, the team is Taylor Chippendale, Norajean Cotter, Sarai Hornes, Drew Kelly, Mia Lentini, Victoria McKay, Alexa Pena, Za’Layni Shand (MVP), Madeline Smith, Louisa Virgadamo and Juliana Wilchez.

For the Rookies division, the All-Stars are Robert Cotto, Emmanuel Feliz-Morris, Weston Hetrick, Kellen Knittel (MVP), Kipton Knittel, Luca Lentini, Xavier Lora, Mason McNair, Gavin Parks, Kevin Pegram and Zyaire West.

The Juniors All-Stars are Jahcier Ballard, Jayden Bostick, Gio Bowley, Cyrus Cowings (MVP), Amare Franklin, Ryan Landisi, Richie Omira, Brady Philipbar, Marciano Rodriguez, Michai Thompson and Jahreal Whitted.

The All-Star games are scheduled for Saturday (Aug. 19) at the Loopers Plaza court beginning at 10 a.m.