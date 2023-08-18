Cold Spring Creates Water Emergency Stages

Also authorizes purchase of parking payment kiosks

The Cold Spring Village Board on Wednesday (Aug. 16) approved rules for water emergencies caused by droughts, adopting a three-tiered approach for conservation when village reservoirs reach critically low levels.

The previous law was vague, stating only that the mayor and board could proclaim a water emergency whenever conditions warranted.

The updated law specifies three stages, when reservoir levels drop to 80, 60 and 40 percent of capacity. Restrictions on water use by residents and businesses become more stringent at each stage.

Under the regulations, the failure to adhere to restrictions during water emergencies can result in fines of up to $150 per offense. Tampering with water system equipment carries fines of up to $250 per violation.

The village declared its most recent water emergency in August 2022, when the capacity across its three reservoirs dropped to 45 percent.

The board also…