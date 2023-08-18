Cold Spring Creates Water Emergency Stages

Also authorizes purchase of parking payment kiosks
The Cold Spring Village Board on Wednesday (Aug. 16) approved rules for water emergencies caused by droughts, adopting a three-tiered approach for conservation when village reservoirs reach critically low levels.
The previous law was vague, stating only that the mayor and board could proclaim a water emergency whenever conditions warranted.
The updated law specifies three stages, when reservoir levels drop to 80, 60 and 40 percent of capacity. Restrictions on water use by residents and businesses become more stringent at each stage.
Under the regulations, the failure to adhere to restrictions during water emergencies can result in fines of up to $150 per offense. Tampering with water system equipment carries fines of up to $250 per violation.
The village declared its most recent water emergency in August 2022, when the capacity across its three reservoirs dropped to 45 percent.
The board also…
- Scheduled public hearings at Village Hall for Sept. 6 to hear feedback on proposed changes to Chapter 126 (Vehicles and Traffic) and Chapter 127 (Residential Parking Program) of the Village Code.
- Authorized the purchase from T2 Systems of two payment kiosks to be installed on Main Street as part of the village parking plan.
- Approved a recommendation from the Planning Board to grant a waiver for a required off-street parking space at 60 Main St., the former location of Houlihan Lawrence realty. The property owner, Bantry Apartments, has proposed a change of use from office to retail.
- Accepted the low bid of $66,500 from Fred A. Cook Jr. Inc. to dispose of 350,000 gallons of sewage sludge from the wastewater treatment plant on Fair Street. A second bid from TAM Enterprises Inc. was $184,800.