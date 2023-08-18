Hoops Showcase

Elijah Hughes, the Beacon native who has played in the NBA for the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks, and who recently signed a contract to play in Turkey, organized a tournament at Beacon High School on Aug. 12 that featured recent high school graduates and collegiate players from Beacon, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh. Hughes, 25, shown here during the Beacon game against Poughkeepsie, hopes to make the In the Water Basketball Classic an annual summer event. There was also an All-Star game for area high school players. (Photo by George Velazquez)