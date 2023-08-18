Hochul Signs Indian Point Bill

Legislation will prevent discharge of wastewater into Hudson

On Friday, (Aug. 18), Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will stop Holtec, the company decommissioning the Indian Point nuclear power plant, from discharging wastewater from spent fuel pools into the Hudson River.

The legislation was introduced by state Sen. Pete Harckham and Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, whose districts include Indian Point, because of opposition to a plan by Holtec to begin discharging water containing tritium into the river beginning in late September or early October.

“The Hudson River is one of New York’s landmark natural treasures, and it’s critical we stand together to protect it for generations to come,” Hochul said in a statement. “My administration remains committed to protecting the economic vitality of the region and working closely with local communities who have advocated so passionately for this cause.”

Holtec and the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission have said that the amount of radioactive material in the discharges would have been far below the allowable limits and no different from the dozens of routine, regulated discharges that took place over the decades the plant was in operation.

Those assurances failed to mollify elected officials or dozens of local municipalities, including Cold Spring, Philipstown, Beacon and Westchester County, that passed resolutions condemning the fall discharge.

In a statement, Holtec said it was disappointed that the governor enacted the bill into law. “We firmly believe that this legislation is preempted by federal law and that the discharge of monitored, processed, and treated water would not impact the environment or the health and safety of the public,” it said. “In the interim, we will evaluate the impact to our decommissioning milestones and the overall project schedule.”

“This would have been the cheapest and easiest way for Holtec to dispose of this,” said Levenberg on Friday. “But that doesn’t mean it would have been the best way.”

At a rally that was held in White Plains on Tuesday (Aug. 15) to put pressure on the governor to sign the bill, Harckham noted that Gov. Maura Healy of Massachusetts recently blocked Holtec from performing a similar discharge into Cape Cod Bay from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant, which it is also decommissioning, and that Japan’s plan to begin releasing wastewater into the Pacific Ocean from its Fukushima nuclear power plant, the site of a 2011 disaster, drew condemnation and economic threats from China and South Korea.

“This is a global movement of citizens standing up and saying that our water bodies are not going to be used as dumping grounds for industrial waste,” said Harckham at the rally. “These are central to economic prosperity, economic vitality and economic sustainability.”

The bill passed the state Senate unanimously in May and with bipartisan support in the Assembly shortly after that. The signing of the bill by Hochul drew praise from both sides of the aisle, including from Republican members of Congress who represent the Hudson Valley.

Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican whose district includes Indian Point and the Highlands, said he was “glad to hear” that Hochul signed the legislation. “I look forward to the governor working with federal, state and local officials, as well as organized labor, local environmental activists and Holtec, to determine an environmentally safe and fiscally sound solution to eliminating the wastewater on-site,” he said in a statement.

A colleague, Rep. Marc Molinaro, a Republican who served as Dutchess County executive for five years before being elected to Congress last year, and whose district includes northern Dutchess, said in a statement: “This is a commonsense step to preserve this natural treasure.”

With the bill now signed, it’s unclear what will happen to the wastewater. Harckham and Levenberg (whose district includes Philipstown) have said their preference would be to have the water stored on-site for at least 12 years, the amount of time it takes for the tritium in the water to decay to half its current potency. But Mayor Theresa Knickerbocker of Buchanan, the village that contains Indian Point, told The Current on Friday that the village has passed a resolution that would stop any long-term storage of the wastewater on-site. “So that took care of that,” she said.

Knickerbocker said that she was convinced, after hearing testimony for months from both federal experts and members of the Indian Point Decommissioning Board, that the discharge would have been the safest way of disposing of the wastewater, since the storage tanks are notoriously leaky and have to be vented, which will allow the wastewater to evaporate and escape into the surrounding air.

“We all want the Hudson River to be safe and clean,” she said. “But I have to go by facts and data. I can’t go by feelings and fear. And I haven’t seen any statistics or data from the anti-nuclear groups.”

She said she would not be surprised if Holtec pursues litigation, as the company has said in the past that the joint closure agreement that was signed by the state of New York, Riverkeeper and Entergy (the former owners of the plant) in 2017 allows them to continue the discharges.

Speaking with The Current just after the bill was signed, Harckham said that the next steps are up to Holtec.

“It’s up to them to determine an alternate method, and they may choose to litigate this,” he said. “But I hope that, as a community, we can all work together with Holtec to find a more appropriate means of addressing the wastewater moving forward.”

When asked why there was a public outcry in regard to Holtec’s proposal to discharge the wastewater, despite the practice having occurred at Indian Point for years, Harckham attributed it to “a sea change in values.”

“People are saying that no level of pollution is acceptable, and that we’re not going to use our waterways as industrial dumping grounds anymore,” he said.

In response to the same question, Levenberg said that while people have always been concerned about what was coming out of the plant, “people were kind of in the dark about it.” She credited the Indian Point Decommissioning Task Force, of which she and Harckham are members, with allowing legislators, government officials and the public to make issues such as this one more visible.

“Most people aren’t paying attention to Indian Point,” she said. “They just want it to go away.”