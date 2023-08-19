Sue Lackey (1958-2023)

Susan Ann Lackey, 65, of Abdington, Virginia, and formerly of Beacon, died Aug. 7 at her home.

She was born April 17, 1958 in North Creek, the daughter of Bill and Nancy Ann (Wyatt) Lackey, and grew up in the Adirondacks. She was a ski instructor at Gore Mountain and attended Duchess Community College, where she earned an associates’ degree in recreation. That same year, she became the first woman to join Local Union 137 of Operating Engineers. She ran heavy equipment for more than 30 years, her dream job.

In 1981, Sue met Donna Welch, who became her life partner, and they resided in Beacon until 2021.

Sue loved fishing, hiking, water sports, hunting, gardening and four-wheeling on her ATV and UTV, but especially in her Jeep. Bonfires, cookouts and all things blazing made her smile, her family said. Always ready with a joke, she had hundreds of friends. She loved dogs and owned many over the years.

Along with her wife, she is survived by her siblings, Melissa Barley (Raymond), Holly Starnes and Bill Lackey.

A Celebration of Life was held in Virginia on Aug. 12. Memorial donations may be made to any dog shelter.