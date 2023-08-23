Beacon Man Charged After Melee

Allegedly involved in Poughkeepsie assault

A Beacon man was arrested and charged with assault following a melee in Poughkeepsie on Sunday (Aug. 20).

Rakim Paulin, 43, was charged with first-degree attempted assault and first-degree assault, City of Poughkeepsie police said in a statement. Jeremy Taylor, 40, of Poughkeepsie was also charged with first-degree assault. Both men were being held pending their arraignments.

Police said that at about 3 p.m. on Sunday, two vehicles in Poughkeepsie were reported driving the wrong way down a one-way street. One vehicle struck at least two people and another vehicle. A person who was hit by a vehicle, stabbed and struck with a bat was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital and was in critical condition, the police said.

Another person struck by a vehicle was treated and released.

Videos apparently taken by witnesses and broadcast by News 12 Westchester showed a man waving a rifle in the middle of the street and two men punching and kicking other men who were on the ground. One attacker also hit the men with a baseball bat.