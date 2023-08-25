Bear Mountain Park Partially Reopens

Repairs continue after July 9 storm

The picnic grounds and Hessian Lake loop trail reopened at Bear Mountain State Park on Wednesday (Aug. 23), and the carousel and Hessian Lake paddle boat concession are scheduled to reopen Saturday.

The Popolopen Torne and Brooks Lake loop trails in the northern section of the park are also open but all other trails remain closed, along with the Trailside Museums & Zoo. The Bear Mountain Inn could open by Labor Day.

Access to Bear Mountain is available through the main entrance off Route 9W, near the Bear Mountain Bridge. The state parks department said that while restrooms are open, drinking water is provided from a tank near the carousel.

For updates, see parks.ny.gov/parks/bearmountain.