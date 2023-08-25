The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 26
Dutchess County Fair
RHINEBECK
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
dutchessfair.com
There will be rides, performances, food, games and 4-H displays and animals. Refugee, a Tom Petty tribute band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Also SUN 27 (closing). Rain or shine. No pets. Cost: $13.50 (ages 11 and younger free, $30 unlimited rides)
FRI 1
Hudson Valley Ramble
hudsonrivervalleyramble.com
See the website for details about talks, hikes and tours highlighting nature and outdoor recreation. Through Oct. 1.
FRI 1
First Friday
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Main Street
coldspringnychamber.com
Businesses and restaurants will have extended hours and offer specials or events. See website for details.
SAT 2
5K and Fun Run
COLD SPRING
8 a.m. Bandstand | 2 Main St.
bit.ly/hub-5k
The 5K race at this annual benefit for the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the family fun run at 10:30 a.m.
SAT 2
Friends of the Library Book Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Find used books of all genres in this fundraiser for library programs. Daily through Sept. 12. See website for hours. Members-only events are scheduled for WED 30 and FRI 1.
SAT 2
Community Day
COLD SPRING
3 – 7 p.m. Main Street
The rain date is SUN 3.
SAT 2
Labor Day Celebration
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The Benny Havens Band, The Hellcats and the Concert Band will perform, followed by fireworks. Free
SUN 3
NexGen Car Show
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 6 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The event will include displays, demonstrations, contests and guest appearances. Cost: $25 (ages 12 and younger free)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 26
Family Fun Day
GARRISON
3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Learn about the theater’s programs and enjoy a performance by young singers. There will also be face painting and other activities. The rain date is SUN 27.
THURS 31
StarLab Planetarium
GARRISON
4 & 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn about the stars in an inflatable planetarium. Registration required.
TALKS & TOURS
TUES 29
Aging with Grace
BEACON
12:30 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Join facilitator Carole Penner for a safe, friendly group discussion about the trials and joys of getting older.
SAT 2
Lincoln’s Secret Visit to West Point
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum
10 S. Water St.
lincolndepotmuseum.org
In June 1862, the president made a clandestine trip to West Point, traveling by train from Washington, D.C., to Garrison’s Landing, then across the river by ferry. He also toured the West Point Foundry in Cold Spring. Historian Anthony Czarnecki will discuss the historic three-day stay. Cost: $10
SCREEN & STAGE
SAT 26
Love’s Labor’s Lost
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also SUN 27 (closing). Cost: $10 to $100
FRI 1
Ghost
BEACON
6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock
bannermancastle.org
See the 1990 romance starring Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg and Patrick Swayze outdoors on Bannerman Island. Cost: $40
FRI 1
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | donnaminkowitz.com/lit-lit
Sign up to read work from any genre at this monthly open mic series — or just enjoy listening.
SAT 2
Penelope
GARRISON
7 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
See the world premiere of this one-person show starring Tatiana Wechsler as The Odyssey is retold through a character on the margins. Nightly except Mondays through Sept. 17. Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 2
Flamencodanza
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Dancer Aylin Bayaz and guitarist Raúl Mannola will perform flamenco.
Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 3
Hudson River Music & Comedy Fest
PEEKSKILL
4 – 10 p.m. The Factoria at Charles Point
5 John Walsh Boulevard
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The line-up will include Damselle, Professor Louie and the Cromatix and Jay Prince and Friends, and comedians John Iavarone, Vinny Mark, Renee DeLoreno and Jeff Norris. Free
VISUAL ART
SAT 26
Art Walk
NEWBURGH
1 – 5 p.m. various locations
newburghart.org/nbny-artseen
Galleries will be open for a walking tour. See website for a map of participants.
SAT 26
Janice Caswell
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The artist will discuss her work on exhibit in Off-kilter.
SAT 26
Vivien Collens
NEWBURGH
3 – 5 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
The artist, who moved to New York City in 1977, will exhibit her sculptures based on urban and natural environments.
SUN 27
Realism on the Hudson
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Work by members of the American Artists Professional League will be on view through Oct. 1.
FRI 1
Legacy
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
Pat Hickman will exhibit new work. Through Oct. 1.
FRI 1
Field Dressings for Lazarus
NEWBURGH
5 – 8 p.m. Visitor Center
233 Liberty St. | visitorcenter.space
The show by Lodger Studio, a project by Leon Johnson, will include 25 years of research and work. Through Oct. 6.
MUSIC
SAT 26
Music on the Lawn
BEACON
2 – 6 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667
Tony De Paolo, N.O. 149 and Second Shot will play at this fundraiser for Elks’ programs. Cost: $10
SAT 26
Summer Children
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The folk, jazz and bluegrass quartet will debut their new album, Secret World. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 26
Jason Gisser Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The soul-rock band will be joined by Paul Byrne and the Bleeders. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SUN 27
Pete Seeger Sing-a-Long
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Methodist Church | 216 Main St.
Hosted by the Highlands Chapel.
SUN 27
Gabriel Evans
GARRISON
3 p.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D
The organist’s program will include music by LGBTQ+ composers. Cost: $20 donation
WED 30
Kyra Gordon
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The singer will perform songs from her latest release, Soul of a Showgirl. Free
FRI 1
Chamber Music Festival
GARRISON
7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The opening night of Boscobel’s second annual festival will include Jennifer Frautschi, Arnaud Sussmann and Benjamin Beilman on violin and Michael Stephen Brown (piano), Milena Pájaro-van de Stadt (viola) and Nicholas Canellakis (cello) performing works by Chausson and Ysaÿe. Cost: $65 ($45 ages 4-18, member discount)
FRI 1
Pousette-Dart Duo
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Jon Pousette-Dart and Jim Chapdelaine will play music from their latest release, The Talk. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 2
Master Violin Maker
GARRISON
2 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Sam Zygmuntowicz, a master violin maker, will discuss what makes a Stradivarius a Stradivarius, and whether a modern violin can capture the same magic. Chamber Music Festival artists will demonstrate a Stradivari and a modern “Strad-style” violin. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 4-18, member discount)
SAT 2
Tina Turner Tribute
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Vivian Ross and her band will perform the late singer’s hits. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 3
Songs That Honor Working People
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Guthrie’s Ghost, Magpie, Bruce Molsky and Andy Stack and Adrien Reju will perform folk and Americana songs to celebrate Labor Day. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 28
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 28
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org