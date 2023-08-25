The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 26

Dutchess County Fair

RHINEBECK

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

dutchessfair.com

There will be rides, performances, food, games and 4-H displays and animals. Refugee, a Tom Petty tribute band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Also SUN 27 (closing). Rain or shine. No pets. Cost: $13.50 (ages 11 and younger free, $30 unlimited rides)





FRI 1

Hudson Valley Ramble

hudsonrivervalleyramble.com

See the website for details about talks, hikes and tours highlighting nature and outdoor recreation. Through Oct. 1.

FRI 1

First Friday

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Main Street

coldspringnychamber.com

Businesses and restaurants will have extended hours and offer specials or events. See website for details.

SAT 2

5K and Fun Run

COLD SPRING

8 a.m. Bandstand | 2 Main St.

bit.ly/hub-5k

The 5K race at this annual benefit for the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the family fun run at 10:30 a.m.

SAT 2

Friends of the Library Book Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Find used books of all genres in this fundraiser for library programs. Daily through Sept. 12. See website for hours. Members-only events are scheduled for WED 30 and FRI 1.



SAT 2

Community Day

COLD SPRING

3 – 7 p.m. Main Street

The rain date is SUN 3.

SAT 2

Labor Day Celebration

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The Benny Havens Band, The Hellcats and the Concert Band will perform, followed by fireworks. Free

SUN 3

NexGen Car Show

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 6 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The event will include displays, demonstrations, contests and guest appearances. Cost: $25 (ages 12 and younger free)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 26

Family Fun Day

GARRISON

3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Learn about the theater’s programs and enjoy a performance by young singers. There will also be face painting and other activities. The rain date is SUN 27.

THURS 31

StarLab Planetarium

GARRISON

4 & 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn about the stars in an inflatable planetarium. Registration required.

TALKS & TOURS

TUES 29

Aging with Grace

BEACON

12:30 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Join facilitator Carole Penner for a safe, friendly group discussion about the trials and joys of getting older.

SAT 2

Lincoln’s Secret Visit to West Point

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum

10 S. Water St.

lincolndepotmuseum.org

In June 1862, the president made a clandestine trip to West Point, traveling by train from Washington, D.C., to Garrison’s Landing, then across the river by ferry. He also toured the West Point Foundry in Cold Spring. Historian Anthony Czarnecki will discuss the historic three-day stay. Cost: $10





SCREEN & STAGE

SAT 26

Love’s Labor’s Lost

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also SUN 27 (closing). Cost: $10 to $100

FRI 1

Ghost

BEACON

6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock

bannermancastle.org

See the 1990 romance starring Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg and Patrick Swayze outdoors on Bannerman Island. Cost: $40





FRI 1

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | donnaminkowitz.com/lit-lit

Sign up to read work from any genre at this monthly open mic series — or just enjoy listening.

SAT 2

Penelope

GARRISON

7 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

See the world premiere of this one-person show starring Tatiana Wechsler as The Odyssey is retold through a character on the margins. Nightly except Mondays through Sept. 17. Cost: $10 to $100

SAT 2

Flamencodanza

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Dancer Aylin Bayaz and guitarist Raúl Mannola will perform flamenco.

Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 3

Hudson River Music & Comedy Fest

PEEKSKILL

4 – 10 p.m. The Factoria at Charles Point

5 John Walsh Boulevard

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The line-up will include Damselle, Professor Louie and the Cromatix and Jay Prince and Friends, and comedians John Iavarone, Vinny Mark, Renee DeLoreno and Jeff Norris. Free

VISUAL ART

SAT 26

Art Walk

NEWBURGH

1 – 5 p.m. various locations

newburghart.org/nbny-artseen

Galleries will be open for a walking tour. See website for a map of participants.

SAT 26

Janice Caswell

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The artist will discuss her work on exhibit in Off-kilter.

SAT 26

Vivien Collens

NEWBURGH

3 – 5 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

The artist, who moved to New York City in 1977, will exhibit her sculptures based on urban and natural environments.



SUN 27

Realism on the Hudson

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Work by members of the American Artists Professional League will be on view through Oct. 1.

FRI 1

Legacy

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

Pat Hickman will exhibit new work. Through Oct. 1.





FRI 1

Field Dressings for Lazarus

NEWBURGH

5 – 8 p.m. Visitor Center

233 Liberty St. | visitorcenter.space

The show by Lodger Studio, a project by Leon Johnson, will include 25 years of research and work. Through Oct. 6.





MUSIC



SAT 26

Music on the Lawn

BEACON

2 – 6 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667

Tony De Paolo, N.O. 149 and Second Shot will play at this fundraiser for Elks’ programs. Cost: $10

SAT 26

Summer Children

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The folk, jazz and bluegrass quartet will debut their new album, Secret World. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 26

Jason Gisser Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The soul-rock band will be joined by Paul Byrne and the Bleeders. Cost: $15 ($20 door)





SUN 27

Pete Seeger Sing-a-Long

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Methodist Church | 216 Main St.

Hosted by the Highlands Chapel.

SUN 27

Gabriel Evans

GARRISON

3 p.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D

The organist’s program will include music by LGBTQ+ composers. Cost: $20 donation

WED 30

Kyra Gordon

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The singer will perform songs from her latest release, Soul of a Showgirl. Free





FRI 1

Chamber Music Festival

GARRISON

7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The opening night of Boscobel’s second annual festival will include Jennifer Frautschi, Arnaud Sussmann and Benjamin Beilman on violin and Michael Stephen Brown (piano), Milena Pájaro-van de Stadt (viola) and Nicholas Canellakis (cello) performing works by Chausson and Ysaÿe. Cost: $65 ($45 ages 4-18, member discount)

FRI 1

Pousette-Dart Duo

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Jon Pousette-Dart and Jim Chapdelaine will play music from their latest release, The Talk. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 2

Master Violin Maker

GARRISON

2 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Sam Zygmuntowicz, a master violin maker, will discuss what makes a Stradivarius a Stradivarius, and whether a modern violin can capture the same magic. Chamber Music Festival artists will demonstrate a Stradivari and a modern “Strad-style” violin. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 4-18, member discount)

SAT 2

Tina Turner Tribute

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Vivian Ross and her band will perform the late singer’s hits. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 3

Songs That Honor Working People

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Guthrie’s Ghost, Magpie, Bruce Molsky and Andy Stack and Adrien Reju will perform folk and Americana songs to celebrate Labor Day. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 28

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 28

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org