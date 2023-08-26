Beacon Obituaries

Ernesto Domoulin (1931-2023)

Ernesto Domoulin, 91, a 35-year resident of Beacon and formerly of New York City, died Aug. 18 at home with family members by his side.

He was born Oct. 11, 1931, in Puerto Rico, the son of Frolian Domoulin and Maria Algarin. On Aug. 28, 1965, in the Bronx, he married Ramonita “Romi” Perez.

Ernesto worked for Metro-North Railroad for 20 years until his retirement in 1996. He also worked for 24 years for Local 3 of the electrical workers union. He was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church. He was a simple man who was devoted to his family.

In addition to his wife, Ernesto is survived by his children, Robert Domoulin, Michael Domoulin, Christina Domoulin, Wally Domoulin and Marc Domoulin; and his grandchildren, Giana and Antonio.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Aug. 22 at St. John the Evangelist Church, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Dale Leifeste

Dale Leifeste, 79, died Aug. 8 at his home in Beacon.

He was the son of the Earl and Virginia Leifeste of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a graduate of the University of South Florida and Duke University. He was employed by the Westchester Community College as an academic librarian for 33 years.

Dale was a professional photographer who created multifaceted commercial and fine-art media, specializing in still and video imagery. He won awards in exhibitions and competitions in the U.S. and abroad. He also shared his talent by teaching workshops and designing photo memories for organizations in both New York and St. Petersburg.

After retirement, Dale spent his winters in St. Petersburg and enjoyed playing trombone with the Pasadena Community Band in South Pasadena.

Along with his wife of 20 years, Rieko Fujinami-Leifeste, he is survived by his sisters, Donna Hoffmann (David), Patricia McAllister (Daryl), Janice Gann (David) and Laurie Baker (Lawrence).

Herman McKinney (1935-2023)

Herman McKinney, 88, a longtime Beacon resident, died Aug. 22 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born in Inman, South Carolina, on Aug. 14, 1935, the son of Johnny and Marie (Jones) McKinney. On May 12, 1956, he married Ida Oglesby, who died in 2015.

Herman owned and operated H. McKinney & Sons Septic Services in Beacon until he retired and turned the business over to his son. Herman also owned a bar and restaurant with his wife.

Herman is survived by his children: Cleo McKinney (Faith), Clifton McKinney (Gloria), Timothy McKinney (Crystal) and Kimberly Hunter (Christopher), as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Tina McKinney. Herman also raised two nephews and a foster son: Glenn Smith (Christine); Franklin Tisby (deceased); and Calvin Figgures (Sharon). His son, Clyde McKinney, died before him.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday (Aug. 29) from noon to 3 p.m. at the Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave., in Beacon, where a service will be offered at 2 p.m.