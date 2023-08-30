Hudson Hil’s to Close

Popular cafe was mainstay in Cold Spring

The owners of Hudson Hil’s Market and Cafe announced on Tuesday (Aug. 29) that they plan to close the popular Cold Spring breakfast and lunch spot this weekend after a 13-year run.

“Hudson Hil’s Cafe wants to thank our community for all the amazing years of love,” Hilary and Bob Hayes posted on Facebook. “We have been blessed to be part of Cold Spring’s bustling Main Street watching your kids grow and Philipstown blossom. It is bittersweet to announce that our last day of service will be this Sunday, Sept. 3. We will miss the friendly smiles and warmth of the village.”

“We just needed to simplify our life a little bit right now, and concentrate on our family,” Hilary Hayes added on Wednesday. “We’re looking forward to the next chapter.”

She said she and her husband have not decided whether to sell the building, which has an upstairs apartment.

“It’s been a great run, and it was a really tough decision to close,” she said. “We’re super thankful for everyone in the community; it’s been awesome, we’ve loved it.”

The couple opened the restaurant at 129-131 Main St. in 2010. Hilary Hayes had been commuting to Wall Street as an equity analyst while Bob Hayes, a classically trained chef, was a stay-at-home dad. They have said they were looking for adventure and for a switch in parenting roles.

In August 2020, amid the pandemic shutdown, the Hayes put the 1860s building on the market for $1.65 million. They also listed their Garrison home. Bob Hayes said at the time that the shutdown was “a punch to the stomach” for the business, and that March and April 2020 had been particularly bad. But once the shutdown ended, the restaurant again thrived, with lines of customers waiting for seats on weekends.