Police Arrest Beacon Man After Foot Pursuit

Suspect wanted following domestic incident

Beacon police on Tuesday (Aug. 29) said they arrested 19-year-old Alfredo Robles, a city resident, after a foot chase that led officers through several residential properties on East Willow Street and West Willow Street.

Officers responded at about 11 a.m. to a call about a male in the neighborhood who was possibly armed with a gun or knife. Police said Robles fled, leading officers through several yards before being detained on West Willow.

Officers determined that Robles had a felony warrant from a previous domestic incident from which he had fled. He was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest, as well as three misdemeanors related to the previous incident: endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit assisted with the pursuit. Robles was arraigned in Beacon City Court and released until his next court date.