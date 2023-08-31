Dutchess to Collect Household Hazardous Waste

Electronics also accepted for recycling
Dutchess County will hold an event on Sept. 30 in Poughkeepsie to collect household hazardous waste for disposal and electronics for recycling.
The collection will take place at the Dutchess County of Public Works Facility, 626 Dutchess Turnpike, which can be accessed by taking Route 44 East to Burnett Boulevard.
The fee is $10. The event is open to the first 400 Dutchess County residents who register online or call 845-463-6020.
A list of acceptable items is below. Hazardous waste in containers larger than 10 gallons will not be accepted.
Acceptable Items: Product containers marked “Warning,” “Hazardous,” “Flammable,” “Poisonous” or “Corrosive”; lead-based paints, photo chemicals, non-latex driveway sealer, pool chemicals, creosote, kerosene, flammable liquids, metal polish, turpentine, strippers, thinners, gasoline/oil mixture, brake fluid, antifreeze, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, chemical fertilizers, adhesives, resins, solvents, fluorescent tubes (tape together or put in box to prevent breakage), propane tanks, mercury containing devices, computer monitors, CPUs, fax machines, printers, TVs, stereos, telephones, lithium and sealed lead acid batteries (no automotive).
Do Not Bring: Latex or oil based paints, stains, varnishes, ammunition or explosives, asbestos products, latex driveway sealer, building or construction debris, tires, furniture, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, air conditioners, radioactive materials, scrap metal, metal drums or empty containers, motor oil, car batteries, alkaline or rechargeable batteries.