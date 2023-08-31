Dutchess to Collect Household Hazardous Waste

Electronics also accepted for recycling

Dutchess County will hold an event on Sept. 30 in Poughkeepsie to collect household hazardous waste for disposal and electronics for recycling.

The collection will take place at the Dutchess County of Public Works Facility, 626 Dutchess Turnpike, which can be accessed by taking Route 44 East to Burnett Boulevard.

The fee is $10. The event is open to the first 400 Dutchess County residents who register online or call 845-463-6020.

A list of acceptable items is below. Hazardous waste in containers larger than 10 gallons will not be accepted.