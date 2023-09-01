Beacon Ambulance, Fire Get Grants

Dutchess County awards funds

Dutchess County announced on Monday (Aug. 28) that it was awarding $67,000 in grants to Beacon first responders.

The money was part of $1.1 million in funding for 18 projects through the county’s competitive Municipal Investment Grant Program. This year’s program focused on fire, rescue and local law enforcement projects. Dutchess also said it will spend $100,000 from the program in 2024 on active-shooter training for first responders.

The Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps will receive $47,000 to purchase a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) and accessories to locate, treat and transport lost or injured hikers along the Hudson Highlands and Mount Beacon trails, as well as for public events. The Beacon Fire Department will receive $20,000 to replace its thermal imaging cameras used during fire and rescue operations.