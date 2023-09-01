Bear Mountain Park Reopens Saturday

Most repairs completed after July flooding

The Trailside Museums and Zoo, Bear Mountain Inn and Perkins Memorial Drive at Bear Mountain State Park will reopen Saturday (Sept. 2) following repairs to damage caused by flooding in early July.

The Hessian Lake paddle boat rentals, carousel, bathrooms and drinking water fountains and South Entrance also open on Saturday. The picnic grounds and Hessian Lake loop trail reopened Aug. 23.

Many of the hiking trails will remain closed until repairs can be completed in coming months. See the trail map here for updates. The pool bathhouse will reopen for the 2024 season.

Parking remains limited. For more information, see visitbearmountain.com.