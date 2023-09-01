Comptroller Details ARP Spending

Dutchess has $34 million remaining

The Dutchess comptroller on Wednesday (Aug. 30) released a report on the county’s spending during the second quarter of its American Rescue Plan allocation.

The county received $57 million in pandemic relief funds from the federal government, which it must spend by Dec. 31, 2024. As of June 30, it had $34.3 million remaining.

In the second quarter, according to the report, the county spent $1.4 million of the funding, including $711,000 on payroll and benefits; $197,000 on improvements to Heritage Financial Park (Dutchess Stadium); $95,000 on the Bowdoin Park archery range in Wappingers Falls; and $84,000 on the design of a gallery space at the Poughkeepsie Trolley Barn.