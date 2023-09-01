Fjord Trail Forms Data Committee

Eight members will review counts

An eight-member committee created by Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc. to review its traffic and pedestrian data met for the first time on Aug. 18 at Little Stony Point near Cold Spring.

The Visitation Data Committee includes Chris Winward, the mayor of Nelsonville; Thomas Campanile, a Nelsonville trustee; James Labate and Henry Feldman of Cold Spring; Mary Kate Ephraim and Jeffrey Robins of Philipstown; Sarah Mencher of Beacon; and Greg Totino, assistant to the Town of Fishkill supervisor.

In a statement, the Fjord Trail said the volunteers “will review and assess the work of HHFT’s visitation management and environmental review consultants to ensure that the traffic count and pedestrian visitation pattern data is adequate to determine the potential impacts of the Fjord Trail on local communities.”

HHFT is providing the advisory group with a stipend to hire a consultant to provide technical assistance.