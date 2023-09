What do you think of Labor Day as a holiday?



I look forward to it the long weekend and the approach of fall. ~Stephany Shigekuni, Cold Spring



I’m new to the U.S., so it’s my first! I’m excited; I like the community spirit. ~Joseph Johnston, Cold Spring



Love it. My parents are from the Caribbean; it’s big there, huge parades. ~Sekita Cumberbatch, Beacon