The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 2

Hudson Valley Ramble

hudsonrivervalleyramble.com

See the website for details about talks, hikes and tours highlighting nature and outdoor recreation. Through Oct. 1.

SAT 2

5K and Fun Run

COLD SPRING

8 a.m. Bandstand | 2 Main St.

bit.ly/hub-5k

The 5K race at this annual benefit for the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the family fun run at 10:30 a.m.

SAT 2

Friends of the Library Book Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Find used books of all genres in this fundraiser for library programs. Daily through Sept. 12. See website for hours.





SAT 2

Community Day

COLD SPRING

3 – 7 p.m. Main Street

There will be a pie baking contest, a DJ, and activities for children and families. The street will be closed between Church and Fair streets. The rain date is SUN 3.

SAT 2

Labor Day Celebration

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The Benny Havens Band, The Hellcats and the Concert Band will perform, followed by fireworks. Free





SUN 3

NexGen Car Show

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 6 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The event will include displays, demonstrations, contests and guest appearances. Cost: $25 (ages 12 and younger free)

SAT 9

Bids & Bites

PHILIPSTOWN

5 – 8 p.m. Glynwood Center

362 Glynwood Road | glynwood.org

This annual auction is a fundraiser to support the regional farming center’s programs. Cost: $75

SUN 10

Out of the Darkness Walk

CARMEL

10 a.m. Social Services Building

110 Old Route 6 | afsp.org/PC

Raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs.

KIDS & FAMILY

WED 6

Bubbles and Babies

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

There will be singing, dancing and bubbles for infants and toddlers ages 6 months to 3 years old. Registration required.

THURS 7

Theater Open House

BEACON

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church

50 Liberty St. | compassarts.org

Teachers from Compass Arts will lead games and talk about the fall programs.

FRI 8

Bad Art Making

COLD SPRING

2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 and up can make awful art to celebrate being back in school. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 2

Penelope

GARRISON

7 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

See the world premiere of this one-person show starring Tatiana Wechsler as The Odyssey is retold through a character on the margins. Nightly except Mondays through Sept. 17. Cost: $10 to $100

SAT 2

Flamencodanza

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Dancer Aylin Bayaz and guitarist Raúl Mannola will perform flamenco. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 3

Hudson River Music & Comedy Fest

PEEKSKILL

4 – 10 p.m. The Factoria at Charles Point

5 John Walsh Boulevard

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The line-up will include Damselle, Professor Louie and the Cromatix and Jay Prince and Friends, and comedians John Iavarone, Vinny Mark, Renee DeLoreno and Jeff Norris. Free

FRI 8

One-Act Play Festival

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

See plays by regional playwrights at the 17th annual Aery Theatre festival. Also SAT 9, SUN 10. Cost: $25 ($20 students, seniors)

FRI 8

Calendar Girls

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

This British musical follows the lives of 11 older women who posed nude to raise money for the Leukemia Research Foundation. Also SAT 9. Continues weekends through Sept. 23. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students, ages 12 and younger)





FRI 8

The Anastasia File

BEACON

6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

This staged reading on Bannerman Island with Brian Petti, Emily Clare Zempel and Ron Morehead will explore the identity of the Grand Duchess Anastasia. Also SAT 9. Cost: $68

SAT 9

Celebration of Women in History

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Eric Starr composed this tribute to British writers Vera Brittain and Winifred Holtby. With Hannah Holman (cello), Lara Saldanha (piano) and Brandy Burre (narration). Cost: $20 ($25 door)

VISUAL ART

SUN 10

Coulter Young

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The Beacon artist’s oil paintings of well-known rock musicians will be on exhibit through Oct. 28. Andrea Ekizian and George Giatzis will provide live music.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 9

The Magic of Castles

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Linda Hubbard’s photographs will be on view through Nov. 5.





SAT 9

Slow Glass

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Scott Lerman’s work will be on view through Sept. 24.

SAT 9

The Battle for Dead Beat City

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

139 Main St. | clutter.co

Nearly 40 artists were given the same template — a vinyl Kuma Bear — to customize and face each other as gangs inspired by the film Warriors. Vote for your favorites on social media.

SAT 9

Forgetting

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

Diana Vidal’s collages, videos and an artist book will explore memory and existence. Through Oct. 8.





SAT 9

Resurgence | What Matters | Hand to Work

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Eileen Sackman’s ceramics will be on view in Gallery 1 with Daniel Berlin’s paintings and sculpture in Gallery 2. There will be a group show in the Beacon Room curated by Mary McFerran. Through Oct. 8.





SAT 9

As It Were

BEACON

7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society

172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

Photographs by Rosie Cohe and Daniel Shapiro will be on view through Sept. 24.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 2

Lincoln’s Secret Visit to West Point

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum

10 S. Water St. | lincolndepotmuseum.org

In June 1862, the president made a clandestine trip to West Point, traveling by train from Washington, D.C., to Garrison’s Landing, then across the river by ferry. He also toured the West Point Foundry in Cold Spring. Historian Anthony Czarnecki will discuss the historic three-day stay. Cost: $10

TUES 5

Writers’ Meet-up

BEACON

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Former members of the library’s weekly Come Write In sessions have organized their own group, I Feel I’ll Write Today, which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Write, share your work and receive feedback in a supportive environment.

THURS 7

Transforming Our Food System

PHILIPSTOWN

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Davoren Farm

8 Inverugie Lane | chhop.org

The farm will host Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill, which operates Fred’s Pantry, where it donates produce. Drop in and learn about equity in the food supply.

FRI 8

Writers’ Workshop

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com

Sarena Straus will help sci-fi and fantasy writers learn how to create worlds for their writing. Registration required. Free

MUSIC

SAT 2

Master Violin Maker

GARRISON

2 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Sam Zygmuntowicz, a master violin maker, will discuss what makes a Stradivarius a Stradivarius, and whether a modern violin can capture the same magic. Chamber Music Festival artists will demonstrate a Stradivari and a modern “Strad-style” violin. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 4-18)

SAT 2

Tina Turner Tribute

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Vivian Ross and her band will perform the late singer’s hits. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 3

Songs That Honor Working People

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Guthrie’s Ghost, Magpie, Bruce Molsky and Andy Stack and Adrien Reju will perform folk and Americana songs to celebrate Labor Day. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 4

Great Lawn Concert

GARRISON

6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Chamber Music Festival artists will perform a program that includes works by Dvorak and Tchaikovsky. Cost: $55 ($25 ages 4-18)

FRI 8

James Maddock

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The British singer and songwriter, who has been playing rock ’n’ roll for decades, will perform a solo set. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 9

In The Pines

BEACON

3 – 9:30 p.m. University Settlement Camp

724 Wolcott Ave. | inthepines.rocks

This music festival will include sets by Noga Cabo, Marigold, Liz Kelly and the Better Half and the Stephen Clair Band. Cost: $25

SAT 9

Putnam Chorale

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The chorale’s concert, Poppin’ Through the Decades, will include hits from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, children)

SAT 9

Ehnes String Quartet

GARRISON

6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Chamber Music Festival continues with a program that will include works by Haydn, Schubert and Mendelssohn. Cost: $65 ($45 ages 4-18)

SAT 9

Big Rock Show Hits

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Geoff Tate, best known as a member of Queensryche, will play the concept album, The Key, with his band Operation: Mindcrime.

SAT 9

The Kingston Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band members, who all have ties to the original group, will play its hits. Cost: $50 ($55 door)

SUN 10

The Hoot

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon – 6 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

This annual music festival, which features local and regional performers, will honor longtime volunteer and musician John Teagle. Free

SUN 10

Family Concert

GARRISON

6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Ehnes String Quartet and Arnaud Sussman will perform as part of the Chamber Music Festival. Cost: $40 ($20 ages 4-18)

SUN 10

Open Book

GARRISON

5 p.m. Garrison Institute | 14 Mary’s Way

facebook.com/openbookmusic

Michele Gedney will host the release of Leaning In, the album she and her husband, Rick, finished recording before his death in January. Free

SUN 10

Rod Williams Quartet

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The Jazz at the Chapel series will welcome Williams with Gwen Laster, Damon Banks and Tani Tabbal playing a themed concert, Detroit in the Hudson Valley. Cost: $25

CIVIC

TUES 5

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 5

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 5

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

TUES 5

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 6

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 6

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 7

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com