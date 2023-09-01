The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 2
Hudson Valley Ramble
hudsonrivervalleyramble.com
See the website for details about talks, hikes and tours highlighting nature and outdoor recreation. Through Oct. 1.
SAT 2
5K and Fun Run
COLD SPRING
8 a.m. Bandstand | 2 Main St.
bit.ly/hub-5k
The 5K race at this annual benefit for the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the family fun run at 10:30 a.m.
SAT 2
Friends of the Library Book Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Find used books of all genres in this fundraiser for library programs. Daily through Sept. 12. See website for hours.
SAT 2
Community Day
COLD SPRING
3 – 7 p.m. Main Street
There will be a pie baking contest, a DJ, and activities for children and families. The street will be closed between Church and Fair streets. The rain date is SUN 3.
SAT 2
Labor Day Celebration
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The Benny Havens Band, The Hellcats and the Concert Band will perform, followed by fireworks. Free
SUN 3
NexGen Car Show
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 6 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The event will include displays, demonstrations, contests and guest appearances. Cost: $25 (ages 12 and younger free)
SAT 9
Bids & Bites
PHILIPSTOWN
5 – 8 p.m. Glynwood Center
362 Glynwood Road | glynwood.org
This annual auction is a fundraiser to support the regional farming center’s programs. Cost: $75
SUN 10
Out of the Darkness Walk
CARMEL
10 a.m. Social Services Building
110 Old Route 6 | afsp.org/PC
Raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs.
KIDS & FAMILY
WED 6
Bubbles and Babies
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
There will be singing, dancing and bubbles for infants and toddlers ages 6 months to 3 years old. Registration required.
THURS 7
Theater Open House
BEACON
5:30 – 6:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church
50 Liberty St. | compassarts.org
Teachers from Compass Arts will lead games and talk about the fall programs.
FRI 8
Bad Art Making
COLD SPRING
2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 and up can make awful art to celebrate being back in school. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 2
Penelope
GARRISON
7 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
See the world premiere of this one-person show starring Tatiana Wechsler as The Odyssey is retold through a character on the margins. Nightly except Mondays through Sept. 17. Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 2
Flamencodanza
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Dancer Aylin Bayaz and guitarist Raúl Mannola will perform flamenco. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 3
Hudson River Music & Comedy Fest
PEEKSKILL
4 – 10 p.m. The Factoria at Charles Point
5 John Walsh Boulevard
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The line-up will include Damselle, Professor Louie and the Cromatix and Jay Prince and Friends, and comedians John Iavarone, Vinny Mark, Renee DeLoreno and Jeff Norris. Free
FRI 8
One-Act Play Festival
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
See plays by regional playwrights at the 17th annual Aery Theatre festival. Also SAT 9, SUN 10. Cost: $25 ($20 students, seniors)
FRI 8
Calendar Girls
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
This British musical follows the lives of 11 older women who posed nude to raise money for the Leukemia Research Foundation. Also SAT 9. Continues weekends through Sept. 23. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students, ages 12 and younger)
FRI 8
The Anastasia File
BEACON
6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
This staged reading on Bannerman Island with Brian Petti, Emily Clare Zempel and Ron Morehead will explore the identity of the Grand Duchess Anastasia. Also SAT 9. Cost: $68
SAT 9
Celebration of Women in History
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Eric Starr composed this tribute to British writers Vera Brittain and Winifred Holtby. With Hannah Holman (cello), Lara Saldanha (piano) and Brandy Burre (narration). Cost: $20 ($25 door)
VISUAL ART
SUN 10
Coulter Young
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The Beacon artist’s oil paintings of well-known rock musicians will be on exhibit through Oct. 28. Andrea Ekizian and George Giatzis will provide live music.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 9
The Magic of Castles
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Linda Hubbard’s photographs will be on view through Nov. 5.
SAT 9
Slow Glass
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Scott Lerman’s work will be on view through Sept. 24.
SAT 9
The Battle for Dead Beat City
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
139 Main St. | clutter.co
Nearly 40 artists were given the same template — a vinyl Kuma Bear — to customize and face each other as gangs inspired by the film Warriors. Vote for your favorites on social media.
SAT 9
Forgetting
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
Diana Vidal’s collages, videos and an artist book will explore memory and existence. Through Oct. 8.
SAT 9
Resurgence | What Matters | Hand to Work
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Eileen Sackman’s ceramics will be on view in Gallery 1 with Daniel Berlin’s paintings and sculpture in Gallery 2. There will be a group show in the Beacon Room curated by Mary McFerran. Through Oct. 8.
SAT 9
As It Were
BEACON
7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society
172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
Photographs by Rosie Cohe and Daniel Shapiro will be on view through Sept. 24.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 2
Lincoln’s Secret Visit to West Point
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum
10 S. Water St. | lincolndepotmuseum.org
In June 1862, the president made a clandestine trip to West Point, traveling by train from Washington, D.C., to Garrison’s Landing, then across the river by ferry. He also toured the West Point Foundry in Cold Spring. Historian Anthony Czarnecki will discuss the historic three-day stay. Cost: $10
TUES 5
Writers’ Meet-up
BEACON
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Former members of the library’s weekly Come Write In sessions have organized their own group, I Feel I’ll Write Today, which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Write, share your work and receive feedback in a supportive environment.
THURS 7
Transforming Our Food System
PHILIPSTOWN
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Davoren Farm
8 Inverugie Lane | chhop.org
The farm will host Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill, which operates Fred’s Pantry, where it donates produce. Drop in and learn about equity in the food supply.
FRI 8
Writers’ Workshop
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | splitrockbks.com
Sarena Straus will help sci-fi and fantasy writers learn how to create worlds for their writing. Registration required. Free
MUSIC
SAT 2
Master Violin Maker
GARRISON
2 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Sam Zygmuntowicz, a master violin maker, will discuss what makes a Stradivarius a Stradivarius, and whether a modern violin can capture the same magic. Chamber Music Festival artists will demonstrate a Stradivari and a modern “Strad-style” violin. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 4-18)
SAT 2
Tina Turner Tribute
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Vivian Ross and her band will perform the late singer’s hits. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 3
Songs That Honor Working People
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Guthrie’s Ghost, Magpie, Bruce Molsky and Andy Stack and Adrien Reju will perform folk and Americana songs to celebrate Labor Day. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 4
Great Lawn Concert
GARRISON
6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Chamber Music Festival artists will perform a program that includes works by Dvorak and Tchaikovsky. Cost: $55 ($25 ages 4-18)
FRI 8
James Maddock
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The British singer and songwriter, who has been playing rock ’n’ roll for decades, will perform a solo set. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 9
In The Pines
BEACON
3 – 9:30 p.m. University Settlement Camp
724 Wolcott Ave. | inthepines.rocks
This music festival will include sets by Noga Cabo, Marigold, Liz Kelly and the Better Half and the Stephen Clair Band. Cost: $25
SAT 9
Putnam Chorale
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The chorale’s concert, Poppin’ Through the Decades, will include hits from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, children)
SAT 9
Ehnes String Quartet
GARRISON
6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Chamber Music Festival continues with a program that will include works by Haydn, Schubert and Mendelssohn. Cost: $65 ($45 ages 4-18)
SAT 9
Big Rock Show Hits
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Geoff Tate, best known as a member of Queensryche, will play the concept album, The Key, with his band Operation: Mindcrime.
SAT 9
The Kingston Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band members, who all have ties to the original group, will play its hits. Cost: $50 ($55 door)
SUN 10
The Hoot
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon – 6 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
This annual music festival, which features local and regional performers, will honor longtime volunteer and musician John Teagle. Free
SUN 10
Family Concert
GARRISON
6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Ehnes String Quartet and Arnaud Sussman will perform as part of the Chamber Music Festival. Cost: $40 ($20 ages 4-18)
SUN 10
Open Book
GARRISON
5 p.m. Garrison Institute | 14 Mary’s Way
facebook.com/openbookmusic
Michele Gedney will host the release of Leaning In, the album she and her husband, Rick, finished recording before his death in January. Free
SUN 10
Rod Williams Quartet
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The Jazz at the Chapel series will welcome Williams with Gwen Laster, Damon Banks and Tani Tabbal playing a themed concert, Detroit in the Hudson Valley. Cost: $25
CIVIC
TUES 5
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 5
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 5
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
TUES 5
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 6
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 6
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 7
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com