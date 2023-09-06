Harriet Dickey-Chasins (1960-2023)

Harriett Brooks Dickey-Chasins, 63, a former Garrison resident, died Aug. 17, at home, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born Feb. 20, 1960, in Tarrytown, the daughter of Edward and Sue Chasins, and grew up in Ossining and Garrison. In 1982, she graduated from Grinnell College in Iowa with a degree in philosophy. She married Jeff Dickey-Chasins on July 12, 1986. After working at City University of Seattle, she and Jeff moved to Lawrence, Kansas, where she earned a doctorate in clinical psychology.

Harriet finished her clinical training at Penn State University. Seeking a small college town to begin her career, she took a position at the Poweshiek County Mental Health Center in Grinnell, Iowa (where she also served four years on the Grinnell School Board). When the Grinnell facility closed, she launched a private practice. After many years, she became a staff psychologist at Grinnell College. She ended her career with a practice in Des Moines.

Her second career in sustainable farming and local foods began when she purchased Grinnell Farm to Table, a local food hub. After several years, she sold the business, which thrives to this day.

At the time of her death, Harriet was the marketing manager for two sustainable farms owned by Optimae Lifeservices. She was an advocate for local foods and sustainable farming, and would encourage everyone to eat local and organic. She cherished her time in her garden, and loved getting her hands dirty.

Harriett was a warm and empathic person who truly cared about everyone she met – even those she did not agree with. Her family said she acquired friends easily, and was always expanding her circle.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff, and daughter Ruth (Spencer); her sister, Margaret Arman (Nurhan), and her brother, Daniel Chasins (Maria); her sister-in-law, Denise Andes, and brother-in-law, Charles Dickey; her nieces, Katherine, Sarah, Koharik, Katie, Madison, Chandler, Chauncey, Francesca, and Lillawah; and her nephews, Elijah, Stepan, Varoujan and Lindsey.

Memorial donations may be made to the Grinnell League of Women Voters or any local nonprofit. A memorial service is being planned.