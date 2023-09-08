Around Town (Photos)

DANCING FEVER — Aylin Beyaz of Spain danced the flamenco at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon on Sept. 2. She was accompanied by guitarist Raúl Mannola for a performance called “Flamencodanza.” (Photo by Ross Corsair)

RESCUE EFFORTS — For the past few weeks, the Woodstock Farm Sanctuary has been attempting to capture a sheep near St. Luke’s Cemetery on Wolcott Avenue in Beacon (named Oracle by neighbors). It appears to have been recently shorn, with some wool still attached. The sanctuary reported on Sunday (Sept. 3) that a volunteer is trying to gain the animal’s trust so it will enter a trailer parked at the cemetery. It asked people not to feed or approach the animal. (Photos provided)