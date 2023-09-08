On The Spot

As a kid, did you like going back to school?

David Neumann
I didn’t hate it, but I was nervous. ~David Neumann, Cold Spring

Maria Clegg
I loved it. Now I’m a teacher! ~Maria Clegg, Beacon

Adrian Velazquez
I loved the frenzy of it all. ~Adrian Velazquez, Beacon

