Retirements Driving Teacher Hires

Districts could face shortage in coming years

Are public schools in the Highlands facing a “retirement cliff”?

That seemed possible as classes started this week, with two of three school districts reporting an increase in new teachers driven in part by an uptick in retirements.

Philip Benante, the Haldane superintendent, said the district expects to see many retirements over the next 10 years as its current teachers reach age 55 and have 30 or more years of service, which means they can retire with the maximum pension.

Typically, Haldane hires two to five teachers each year, Benante said; this year the school board has appointed 11. The positions were available because of four retirements and four teachers who left for other jobs. The district, which has about 100 teachers, also added four positions, including a foreign-language teacher, two special-education teachers and an elementary school teacher.

The Beacon school district typically hires 15 teachers annually and this year appointed 19, Superintendent Matt Landahl told the school board last week. (The district has about 250 teachers.) Over the summer, 13 teachers informed the board they plan to retire: two in 2024, one in 2025 and 10 in 2026.

About a third of teachers across New York are aged 50 or older, according to the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System, prompting concerns that the state may soon be standing at the edge of a “retirement cliff.” That’s been a key factor in a campaign by the Department of Education to hire 180,000 teachers over the next decade.

“We’re losing a large number of teachers, and we don’t have the people to replace them,” said Ben Amey, a representative for New York State United Teachers. He noted that enrollment in teacher training programs has fallen 50 percent since 2009.

New Teachers (2023-24)



Haldane

K-2 special education

Secondary special education

Grade 2

Grade 5

Grade 7 math

Grades 6-8 English Language Arts

Grades 6-8 science

Languages (Spanish)

Languages (French)

Secondary art

High school chemistry Garrison

Grades 6-8 English Language Arts

Grades 6-8 Spanish

K-5 special education Beacon*

Middle school music (1.5)

High school English Language Arts

World languages

Elementary

Special education

Physical education (2) *The district did not respond to a request for what its new hires were teaching. This partial list was compiled from 2023 school board agendas.

According to the union, the biggest shortages are in special education, bilingual education, English as a Second Language, science, mathematics, English language arts, social studies, world languages, career and technical education, health education, literacy and library science. But those shortages are having the most impact on metropolitan and rural areas, not districts such as Haldane, Garrison and Beacon, according to NYSUT.

Nevertheless, local districts are feeling the effects. At Garrison, Superintendent Carl Albano said that difficulty in finding teachers has caused him to adjust his hiring strategy, posting positions for a school psychologist in January and a special-education teacher in March.

“I wouldn’t want to be conducting a search in June, July or August” after the school year has ended and the competition is tougher as districts begin their searches. Garrison, which has students in grades K-8, this year hired three teachers; it has 27.