The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 9

Hudson Valley Ramble

hudsonrivervalleyramble.com

See the website for details about talks, hikes and tours highlighting nature and outdoor recreation. Through Oct. 1.

SAT 9

Friends of the Library Book Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Find used books of all genres in this fundraiser for library programs. Also SUN 10, MON 11, TUES 12. See website for hours.

SAT 9

Bids & Bites

PHILIPSTOWN

5 – 8 p.m. Glynwood Center

362 Glynwood Road | glynwood.org

This annual auction is a fundraiser to support the regional farming center’s programs. Cost: $75

SUN 10

Out of the Darkness Walk

CARMEL

10 a.m. Social Services Building

110 Old Route 6 | afsp.org/PC

Raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs.

MON 11

9/11 Memorial Service

FORT MONTGOMERY

6:30 p.m. 9/11 Gardens | 690 Route 9W

This will be the 22nd annual ceremony to remember those lost in 2001.

SAT 16

Mid-Hudson Comic Con

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Find comics, graphic novels and figures and meet authors. Also SUN 17. Avoid Ticketmaster fees by calling the box office. Cost: $24 ($18 student, military, senior; $17 ages 7 to 15; free ages 6 and younger)

SUN 17

Catoberfest

BEACON

3 – 7 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St.

catoberfest.brownpapertickets.com

This 11th annual fundraiser for Mid Hudson Animal Aid will include beer and other beverages as well as food from The Beacon Daily. There will also be a raffle and live music from Tony DePaolo, Nate Allen and Paul Baretta; The Costellos; Judith Tulloch and Stephen Franchino; the Marsh Kings Daughter featuring Emily Hague, Rafi, Sekaya and Jon Slackman; and The Black Coffee Blues Band. Free





KIDS & FAMILY

SUN 10

Instrument Petting Zoo

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle will bring together musicians and music educators to demonstrate instruments and explain how they work. Free

SUN 17

Car Seat Check

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave.

Technicians can evaluate your installation to make sure it’s secure.

TALKS & TOURS

WED 13

The Flower Garden

PHILIPSTOWN

5:30 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Horticulturist Joanne Murphy will lead a tour of the English-style flower garden at its peak. Cost: $10

WED 13

Archaeology in the Hudson Valley

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Eugene Boesch, who lives in Mahopac, will discuss local archaeological finds dating as far back as the 17th century. Attend in person or watch online. Cost: $10

THURS 14

Forest Playground Tour

BEACON

5 p.m. Wee Woods

Memorial Park | onenaturellc.com

Designer Bryan Quinn, the founder of One Nature, will discuss the concept, process and significance of the public play area, which uses rock, wood and water instead of plastic and metal. Free





SAT 16

Bird Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

8 a.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Look for migrating birds with a guide. Registration required. Free

VISUAL ART

SAT 9

Momentum Manifesto

BEACON

2:30 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Rita McBride and David Reinfurt will “activate” a large-scale poster, “Momentum Manifesto,” that chronicles 25 years of activations of her exhibit Arena Momentum (1997) at major art institutions, including Dia:Beacon, where it is on display through January. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11)





SUN 10

Coulter Young

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 4 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The Beacon artist’s oil paintings of well-known rock musicians will be on exhibit through Oct. 28. Annie Ekizian and George Giatzis will provide live music.





THURS 14

Mario Schifano | Carlo Scarpa | Ettore Spalletti

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

The museum’s Robert Olnick Pavilion will open with three exhibits: paintings by Schifano, glassware by Scarpa and paintings and sculptures by Spalletti. See Page 9. Cost: $20 ($10 disabled visitors, seniors, students; $5 ages 5 to 10)

SAT 16

Bhakti Baxter

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

Baxter’s latest paintings will be on view through Oct. 21.





SUN 17

Stonecrop Artists Invitational

PHILIPSTOWN

2 – 6 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

Friedrike Merck curated this show of art created after summer visits to the garden. Through Oct. 30. Cost: $10

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 9

The Anastasia File

BEACON

6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

This staged reading on Bannerman Island with Brian Petti, Emily Clare Zempel and Ron Morehead will explore the identity of the Grand Duchess Anastasia. Cost: $68

SAT 9

Penelope

GARRISON

7 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

See the world premiere of this one-person show starring Tatiana Wechsler as The Odyssey is retold through a character on the margins. Nightly except Monday through SUN 17. Cost: $10 to $100

SAT 9

One-Act Play Festival

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

See plays by regional playwrights at the 17th annual Aery Theatre festival. Also SUN 10, FRI 15, SAT 16, SUN 17. Cost: $25 ($20 students, seniors)

SAT 9

Calendar Girls

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

This British musical follows the lives of 11 older women who posed nude to raise money for the Leukemia Research Foundation. Also FRI 15, SAT 16, SUN 17. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students, ages 12 and younger)

SAT 9

Celebration of Women in History

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Eric Starr composed this tribute to British writers Vera Brittain and Winifred Holtby. With Hannah Holman (cello), Katherine Miller (piano) and Brandy Burre (narration). Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 15

Mirai

GARRISON

7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will conclude its summer series with this 2018 Japanese animated film about a 4–year-old boy who makes peace with a new sibling after journeying through a magic garden. Doors open at 6 p.m. for picnics. Free





SAT 16

Anthony Rodia

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian will perform stand-up in his Totally Relatable Tour. A meet-and-greet is available following the show for $30. Cost: $42.50 to $59.50

SAT 16

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

The storytellers will include Adam Wade, Carly Ciarrocchi, Maggie Crane, Carla Katz, Mark Pagán and Jake Hart. Cost: $20

SUN 17

Donna Masini

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her most recent collection, 4:30 Movie, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 9

The Magic of Castles

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Linda Hubbard’s photographs will be on view through Nov. 5.

SAT 9

Slow Glass

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Scott Lerman’s work will be on view through Sept. 24.

SAT 9

The Battle for Dead Beat City

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

139 Main St. | clutter.co

Nearly 40 artists were given the same template — a vinyl Kuma Bear — to customize and use to face each other as gangs inspired by the film The Warriors. Vote for your favorites on social media.

SAT 9

The Tom and George Show

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

Tom Schmitz and George Mansfield will share their prints, drawings and sculptures. Through Oct. 8.

SAT 9

Forgetting

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

Diana Vidal’s collages, videos and an artist book will explore memory and existence. Through Oct. 8.

SAT 9

Resurgence | What Matters | Hand to Work

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Eileen Sackman’s ceramics will be on view in Gallery 1 with Daniel Berlin’s paintings and sculpture in Gallery 2. There will be a group show in the Beacon Room curated by Mary McFerran. Through Oct. 8.

SAT 9

As It Were

BEACON

7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society

172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

Photographs by Rosie Cohe and Daniel Shapiro. Through Sept. 24.

MUSIC

SAT 9

In The Pines

BEACON

3 – 9:30 p.m. University Settlement Camp

724 Wolcott Ave. | inthepines.rocks

This music festival will include sets by Noga Cabo, Marigold, Liz Kelly and the Better Half and the Stephen Clair Band. Cost: $25

SAT 9

Putnam Chorale

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The chorale’s program, Poppin’ Through the Decades, will include hits from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Also SUN 17 at St. Joachim’s Church in Beacon. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, children)

SAT 9

Ehnes String Quartet

GARRISON

6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Chamber Music Festival continues with a performance that will include works by Haydn, Schubert and Mendelssohn. Cost: $65 ($45 ages 4 to 18)

SAT 9

Big Rock Show Hits

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Geoff Tate, best known as a member of Queensryche, will play the concept album The Key, with his band Operation: Mindcrime. Cost: $39 to $59

SAT 9

The Kingston Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band members, who all have ties to the original group, will play its hits. Cost: $50 ($55 door)

SUN 10

The Hoot

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon – 6 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

This annual music festival, which features local and regional performers, will honor longtime volunteer and musician John Teagle. Free

SUN 10

Family Concert

GARRISON

2 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Chamber Music Festival concludes with an interactive concert featuring the Ehnes String Quartet and Arnaud Sussman. Cost: $40 ($20 ages 4 to 18)

SUN 10

Open Book

GARRISON

5 p.m. Garrison Institute | 14 Mary’s Way

facebook.com/openbookmusic

Michele Gedney will host the release of Leaning In, the album she and her husband, Rick, finished recording before his death in January. Free

SUN 10

Rod Williams Quartet

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

As part of The Jazz at the Chapel series, Williams, Gwen Laster, Damon Banks and Tani Tabbal will perform a concert with the theme Detroit in the Hudson Valley. Cost: $25

FRI 15

Tommy Emmanuel

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The guitarist will perform after opening act Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams. Cost: $45 to $63

FRI 15

Stanley Jordan

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The guitarist will play the music of Jimi Hendrix. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SAT 16

The Englishtown Project

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This tribute band will play music from the Grateful Dead show in New Jersey in 1977 after the group had released Terrapin Station. The Marshall Tucker Band and New Riders of the Purple Sage opened. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 17

Juilliard String Quartet

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The quartet’s program will include works by Leoš Janáček and Franz Schubert, along with the local premiere of a piece by Tyson Davis, String Quartet No. 2, Amorphous Figures. Cost: $35 ($10 students)





SUN 17

Scott Cook and Pamela Mae

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Canadian singers and songwriters will play music from their latest release, Tangle of Souls. Cost: $20 ($25 door)



CIVIC

MON 11

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 13

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 13

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com

This workshop will include a discussion about solar-energy options for the town.