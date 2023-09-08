The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 9
Hudson Valley Ramble
hudsonrivervalleyramble.com
See the website for details about talks, hikes and tours highlighting nature and outdoor recreation. Through Oct. 1.
SAT 9
Friends of the Library Book Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Find used books of all genres in this fundraiser for library programs. Also SUN 10, MON 11, TUES 12. See website for hours.
SAT 9
Bids & Bites
PHILIPSTOWN
5 – 8 p.m. Glynwood Center
362 Glynwood Road | glynwood.org
This annual auction is a fundraiser to support the regional farming center’s programs. Cost: $75
SUN 10
Out of the Darkness Walk
CARMEL
10 a.m. Social Services Building
110 Old Route 6 | afsp.org/PC
Raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs.
MON 11
9/11 Memorial Service
FORT MONTGOMERY
6:30 p.m. 9/11 Gardens | 690 Route 9W
This will be the 22nd annual ceremony to remember those lost in 2001.
SAT 16
Mid-Hudson Comic Con
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Find comics, graphic novels and figures and meet authors. Also SUN 17. Avoid Ticketmaster fees by calling the box office. Cost: $24 ($18 student, military, senior; $17 ages 7 to 15; free ages 6 and younger)
SUN 17
Catoberfest
BEACON
3 – 7 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St.
catoberfest.brownpapertickets.com
This 11th annual fundraiser for Mid Hudson Animal Aid will include beer and other beverages as well as food from The Beacon Daily. There will also be a raffle and live music from Tony DePaolo, Nate Allen and Paul Baretta; The Costellos; Judith Tulloch and Stephen Franchino; the Marsh Kings Daughter featuring Emily Hague, Rafi, Sekaya and Jon Slackman; and The Black Coffee Blues Band. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SUN 10
Instrument Petting Zoo
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle will bring together musicians and music educators to demonstrate instruments and explain how they work. Free
SUN 17
Car Seat Check
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave.
Technicians can evaluate your installation to make sure it’s secure.
TALKS & TOURS
WED 13
The Flower Garden
PHILIPSTOWN
5:30 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Horticulturist Joanne Murphy will lead a tour of the English-style flower garden at its peak. Cost: $10
WED 13
Archaeology in the Hudson Valley
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Eugene Boesch, who lives in Mahopac, will discuss local archaeological finds dating as far back as the 17th century. Attend in person or watch online. Cost: $10
THURS 14
Forest Playground Tour
BEACON
5 p.m. Wee Woods
Memorial Park | onenaturellc.com
Designer Bryan Quinn, the founder of One Nature, will discuss the concept, process and significance of the public play area, which uses rock, wood and water instead of plastic and metal. Free
SAT 16
Bird Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
8 a.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Look for migrating birds with a guide. Registration required. Free
VISUAL ART
SAT 9
Momentum Manifesto
BEACON
2:30 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Rita McBride and David Reinfurt will “activate” a large-scale poster, “Momentum Manifesto,” that chronicles 25 years of activations of her exhibit Arena Momentum (1997) at major art institutions, including Dia:Beacon, where it is on display through January. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11)
SUN 10
Coulter Young
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 4 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The Beacon artist’s oil paintings of well-known rock musicians will be on exhibit through Oct. 28. Annie Ekizian and George Giatzis will provide live music.
THURS 14
Mario Schifano | Carlo Scarpa | Ettore Spalletti
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
The museum’s Robert Olnick Pavilion will open with three exhibits: paintings by Schifano, glassware by Scarpa and paintings and sculptures by Spalletti. See Page 9. Cost: $20 ($10 disabled visitors, seniors, students; $5 ages 5 to 10)
SAT 16
Bhakti Baxter
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
Baxter’s latest paintings will be on view through Oct. 21.
SUN 17
Stonecrop Artists Invitational
PHILIPSTOWN
2 – 6 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
Friedrike Merck curated this show of art created after summer visits to the garden. Through Oct. 30. Cost: $10
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 9
The Anastasia File
BEACON
6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
This staged reading on Bannerman Island with Brian Petti, Emily Clare Zempel and Ron Morehead will explore the identity of the Grand Duchess Anastasia. Cost: $68
SAT 9
Penelope
GARRISON
7 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
See the world premiere of this one-person show starring Tatiana Wechsler as The Odyssey is retold through a character on the margins. Nightly except Monday through SUN 17. Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 9
One-Act Play Festival
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
See plays by regional playwrights at the 17th annual Aery Theatre festival. Also SUN 10, FRI 15, SAT 16, SUN 17. Cost: $25 ($20 students, seniors)
SAT 9
Calendar Girls
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
This British musical follows the lives of 11 older women who posed nude to raise money for the Leukemia Research Foundation. Also FRI 15, SAT 16, SUN 17. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students, ages 12 and younger)
SAT 9
Celebration of Women in History
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Eric Starr composed this tribute to British writers Vera Brittain and Winifred Holtby. With Hannah Holman (cello), Katherine Miller (piano) and Brandy Burre (narration). Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 15
Mirai
GARRISON
7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will conclude its summer series with this 2018 Japanese animated film about a 4–year-old boy who makes peace with a new sibling after journeying through a magic garden. Doors open at 6 p.m. for picnics. Free
SAT 16
Anthony Rodia
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian will perform stand-up in his Totally Relatable Tour. A meet-and-greet is available following the show for $30. Cost: $42.50 to $59.50
SAT 16
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
The storytellers will include Adam Wade, Carly Ciarrocchi, Maggie Crane, Carla Katz, Mark Pagán and Jake Hart. Cost: $20
SUN 17
Donna Masini
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her most recent collection, 4:30 Movie, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 9
The Magic of Castles
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Linda Hubbard’s photographs will be on view through Nov. 5.
SAT 9
Slow Glass
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Scott Lerman’s work will be on view through Sept. 24.
SAT 9
The Battle for Dead Beat City
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
139 Main St. | clutter.co
Nearly 40 artists were given the same template — a vinyl Kuma Bear — to customize and use to face each other as gangs inspired by the film The Warriors. Vote for your favorites on social media.
SAT 9
The Tom and George Show
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
Tom Schmitz and George Mansfield will share their prints, drawings and sculptures. Through Oct. 8.
SAT 9
Forgetting
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
Diana Vidal’s collages, videos and an artist book will explore memory and existence. Through Oct. 8.
SAT 9
Resurgence | What Matters | Hand to Work
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Eileen Sackman’s ceramics will be on view in Gallery 1 with Daniel Berlin’s paintings and sculpture in Gallery 2. There will be a group show in the Beacon Room curated by Mary McFerran. Through Oct. 8.
SAT 9
As It Were
BEACON
7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society
172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
Photographs by Rosie Cohe and Daniel Shapiro. Through Sept. 24.
MUSIC
SAT 9
In The Pines
BEACON
3 – 9:30 p.m. University Settlement Camp
724 Wolcott Ave. | inthepines.rocks
This music festival will include sets by Noga Cabo, Marigold, Liz Kelly and the Better Half and the Stephen Clair Band. Cost: $25
SAT 9
Putnam Chorale
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The chorale’s program, Poppin’ Through the Decades, will include hits from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Also SUN 17 at St. Joachim’s Church in Beacon. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, children)
SAT 9
Ehnes String Quartet
GARRISON
6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Chamber Music Festival continues with a performance that will include works by Haydn, Schubert and Mendelssohn. Cost: $65 ($45 ages 4 to 18)
SAT 9
Big Rock Show Hits
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Geoff Tate, best known as a member of Queensryche, will play the concept album The Key, with his band Operation: Mindcrime. Cost: $39 to $59
SAT 9
The Kingston Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band members, who all have ties to the original group, will play its hits. Cost: $50 ($55 door)
SUN 10
The Hoot
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon – 6 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
This annual music festival, which features local and regional performers, will honor longtime volunteer and musician John Teagle. Free
SUN 10
Family Concert
GARRISON
2 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Chamber Music Festival concludes with an interactive concert featuring the Ehnes String Quartet and Arnaud Sussman. Cost: $40 ($20 ages 4 to 18)
SUN 10
Open Book
GARRISON
5 p.m. Garrison Institute | 14 Mary’s Way
facebook.com/openbookmusic
Michele Gedney will host the release of Leaning In, the album she and her husband, Rick, finished recording before his death in January. Free
SUN 10
Rod Williams Quartet
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
As part of The Jazz at the Chapel series, Williams, Gwen Laster, Damon Banks and Tani Tabbal will perform a concert with the theme Detroit in the Hudson Valley. Cost: $25
FRI 15
Tommy Emmanuel
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The guitarist will perform after opening act Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams. Cost: $45 to $63
FRI 15
Stanley Jordan
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The guitarist will play the music of Jimi Hendrix. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SAT 16
The Englishtown Project
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This tribute band will play music from the Grateful Dead show in New Jersey in 1977 after the group had released Terrapin Station. The Marshall Tucker Band and New Riders of the Purple Sage opened. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 17
Juilliard String Quartet
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The quartet’s program will include works by Leoš Janáček and Franz Schubert, along with the local premiere of a piece by Tyson Davis, String Quartet No. 2, Amorphous Figures. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 17
Scott Cook and Pamela Mae
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Canadian singers and songwriters will play music from their latest release, Tangle of Souls. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 11
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 13
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 13
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
This workshop will include a discussion about solar-energy options for the town.