Varsity Roundup: Beacon

FOOTBALL — A spirited comeback fell short on Saturday (Sept. 2) as the Bulldogs lost to Red Hook, 28-19. Red Hook led 20-0 at halftime but Beacon came out as a different team in the second half, marching 94 yards to score on a 3-yard carry to make the score 20-6. Beacon scored again twice in the fourth quarter, first on a 7-yard run and finally on a 2-yard run by quarterback Mercer Jordan. The Bulldogs (0-1) travel to Port Jervis today (Sept. 8) and host Burke Catholic of Goshen on Thursday (Sept. 14).

GIRLS’ SOCCER — The Bulldogs wrapped up a productive Labor Day weekend, traveling to Saratoga Springs for three scrimmages and returning with two draws and a loss but with first-year goalie Emma Campagiorni, a senior, giving up only two scores. In its opener at Warwick Valley on Tuesday (Sept. 5). Beacon fell 5-3. Trailing 2-0 at the half, the Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead before giving up three goals. Senior Devyn Kelly had two goals. The Bulldogs (0-1) travel to Port Jervis on Monday (Sept. 11) and O’Neill on Tuesday.

BOYS’ SOCCER — The Bulldogs opened the season with a 5-0 thumping of Burke Catholic on Aug. 31 but lost to Kingston, 3-1, on Tuesday (Sept. 5). Beacon (1-1) travels to Fallsburg on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

GIRLS’ TENNIS — Beacon recorded back-to-back 6-1 wins on consecutive days, knocking off O’Neill on Aug. 30 and Kingston on Aug. 31. The Bulldogs host Cornwall today (Sept. 8) at 4:30 p.m. and travel to Hyde Park on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY — The runners had to wait to start their season after a meet scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 6) at Goshen was canceled because of the heat. Their next meet is the Warwick Wave Mania Invite, scheduled for Saturday (Sept. 9).

GIRLS’ SWIMMING — The Bulldogs competed on Aug. 29 in a “swimvational” at New Paltz and travel to Valley Central today (Sept. 8). Next week the team hosts meets against Marlboro/Highland, Rhinebeck and Lourdes/Red Hook.

VOLLEYBALL — Beacon began its season with a win, defeating Liberty on Wednesday (Sept. 6), 3-0. The Bulldogs (1-0) travel to Burke Catholic today (Sept. 8) and host Chester on Monday before visiting Tuxedo on Wednesday and hosting Franklin Roosevelt High on Thursday.