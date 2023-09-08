Varsity Roundup: Haldane

FOOTBALL — Haldane easily won its first game of the season on Sept. 1, returning from Dover with a 42-13 victory. The Blue Devils relied heavily on the run game, which accounted for 222 of 261 yards.

Quarterback Ryan Van Tassel threw the ball only four times and completed one pass for 39 yards, which happened to be a touchdown to Luca DiLello to give the Blue Devils a 14-0 lead. Van Tassel also ran for 135 yards.

Despite putting 42 points on the board, Haldane managed only seven first downs (Dover had 12) and converted on third down once in seven tries. However, the defense held the line; Dover didn’t score until it was 42-0, and Jake Thomas returned an interception for a 34-yard score.

On Saturday (Sept. 9) at 1:30 p.m., the Blue Devils (1-0) host Poughkeepsie, a squad that Coach Ryan McConville described as “fast and physical” and “a team of opportunities.”

BOYS’ SOCCER — Haldane began the defense of its Class C state title with a 2-1 home victory on Sept. 1 over Dobbs Ferry. The Blue Devils got both of their goals in the first half: Brandt Robbins scored on a deflection of a Frankie Digilo shot 21 minutes in and, with five minutes left, Clem Grossman scored from 20 yards. Dobbs Ferry closed the scoring with a goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Three days later, hosting Rye, Haldane fell behind, 1-0, on a corner kick in the first 90 seconds, then lagged 2-0 eight minutes later. At 19 minutes, Grossman scored to make it 2-1, but the Blue Devils failed to find the net again. Grossman “is our workhorse on offense; without him we’ll be in trouble,” said Coach Ahmed Dwidar.

The Blue Devils (1-1) travel to Lakeland today (Sept. 8) and host Croton-Harmon on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — In its first match of the season, on Aug. 29, Haldane lost at home to Croton-Harmon, 4-0. The Tigers led 3-0 at half.

“The second half was much better than the first,” said first-year Coach Mary Callaghan. “They had the resilience to not give up.”

The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Edgemont today (Sept. 8) at 5 p.m., travel to Yonkers Montessori on Tuesday and host Woodlands on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ TENNIS — After a strong 10-4 season in which the Blue Devils won the league, Haldane opened its season Aug. 31 with a 5-0 victory at Valhalla.

In singles, Ellen O’Hara (6-4, 6-0) and eighth graders Ellie Dubroff (6-0, 6-2) and Scout Thankur-deBeer each won; the confidence shown by the middle-schoolers impressed Coach Simon Dudar.

In doubles, Julie Shields and Camilla McDaniel won (6-6, 7-3, 6-3), as did Mary McBride and Lily Benson (6-2, 6-1).

The Blue Devils travel to Pleasantville today (Sept. 8) and host Briarcliff at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Next week they travel to Westlake and host Tuckahoe and Croton-Harmon.

CROSS-COUNTRY – The Blue Devils’ first meet of the season was canceled because of the hot weather. The team is scheduled to participate on Saturday (Sept. 9) in the Somers Big Red Invitational.

VOLLEYBALL — On Wednesday (Sept. 7), Haldane opened the season at the Leffell School, and it was a battle. The teams split the first four games, with Haldane taking the first (25-15) and third (25-9). After Leffell came back to win the fourth, 25-23, the Blue Devils took the fifth, 15-9.

“We started off strong but had to dig deep” to win, said Coach Nancy Bowden.

Scotia Hartford led the squad with eight kills, followed by Emily Tomann with seven and Elaina Johanson with five. Johanson went 26 for 27 at service and scored 16 aces. Tomann followed with 14 aces and setter Megan Powell had 18 assists.

The Blue Devils (1-0) hosted Briarcliff on Thursday (Sept. 7) and host Keio Academy at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, North Salem at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and O’Neill at 6 p.m. on Thursday.