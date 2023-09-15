Affordable Housing Projects Completed

Complexes open in Newburgh, Peekskill

New York State last week announced the completion of affordable housing developments in Newburgh and Peekskill.

A $37 million project in Newburgh known as East End II involved the renovation or construction of 24 properties that created 62 homes, including 10 units with services for people experiencing homelessness. The project also included the renovation of the former United Methodist Church into 17,000 square feet of commercial and community space.

The properties, in a seven-block area between Broadway and South Street, have 13 one-bedroom, 17 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom units for households earning up to 70 percent of the area median income.

In Peekskill, a $51 million, all-electric development at 645 Main St. has 82 apartments for households earning between 40 and 80 percent of the area median income, as well as a 140-space parking garage with 30 electric-vehicle charging stations.

The development includes 18 one-bedroom, 50 two-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom units. It was constructed on a 2-acre, remediated brownfield site.