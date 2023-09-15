Around Town

BATTLE OF THE BOOKS — The middle school Battle of the Books team from the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring (top) defended its regional title and advanced to the Mid-Hudson finals on Sept. 22. The Beacon Bees from the Howland Public Library placed third.

NEW BENCHES — The Haldane school district recently accepted a donation from 2023 graduate Raunaq Kapoor: benches, a table and a storage lockbox for its outdoor classroom at James Pond. Kapoor, a Cold Spring resident now attending the University of Utah, built and installed the furniture for his Eagle Scout project.

SHEEP RESCUED — The Woodstock Farm Sanctuary reported on Monday (Sept. 11) that a sheep that had been wandering for weeks in and near St. Luke’s Cemetery in Beacon was lured into a rescue trailer. Named Oracle by neighbors, the sheep “needs a full medical workup,” the sanctuary said on Facebook. “The wool on her back is matted and will need to be removed. We’ll also need to examine her hooves, but right now we’re letting Oracle decompress in her new area.” To contribute to the sanctuary, see woodstocksanctuary.org.

REMEMBERING 9/11 — As they do each year, Haldane students on Monday (Sept. 11) placed flags on the lawn in front of the high school to remember those lost in the terrorist attacks in 2001.

THE LATEST BUZZ — In its first game, the newest travel team for the Beacon Soccer Club — the Bumble Bees for girls ages 9 and younger — tied the Wappingers Wings, 6-6.

Photos provided