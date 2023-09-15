Beacon Keeps Security for Football, Soccer

Checkpoints added last year after Newburgh shooting

Security measures implemented last year will remain in place for Beacon High School outdoor and nighttime athletic events, which begin Thursday (Sept. 14) for the fall with a Bulldog football team that began at 5:30 p.m.

Beacon’s regulations, which were developed in collaboration with the city Police Department, were implemented after three people were shot when a fight broke out in a parking lot after a high school football game in Newburgh. They are not in response to any Beacon-related concern but are proactive, Superintendent Matt Landahl wrote in an email to district families this week.

All spectators will be scanned by guards with a handheld metal detector/security wand similar to those used at professional athletic events and concerts. Bags and backpacks may not be brought into an event.

Outdoor athletic events will have only one point of entry and once an attendee leaves, they will not be allowed to reenter. Service animals are allowed, but not pets.