Beacon Obituaries

Frank Baxter (1954-2023)

Frank J. Baxter, 69, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died Sept. 12 at his home.

Born Sept. 1, 1954, in Beacon, he was the son of Walter and Dorothy Baxter. Frank was known locally as “the hot dog guy” who occupied a spot on Main Street near the post office.

He is survived by his brothers, Arty, Danny and Joey, and his left and right, Tim Matthews and Adam Jolly. His brother, Walter, died before him.

Family and friends will gather on Monday (Sept. 18) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St.

Grace Ostrander (1956-2023)

Grace Elizabeth Ostrander, 67, died Sept. 10.

She was born in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn at 2 a.m. on June 1, 1956, the daughter of Joseph and Mabelle Grace (Strahl) Fisher.

Grace moved to Beacon with her family as a child and attended J.V. Forrestal Elementary and Rombout Middle School before graduating in 1974 from Beacon High School. After graduation, she worked as a practical nurse at Craig House and did private duty nursing. Later, after a few job changes, she became a baker for A&P and bakery manager.

In May 1975, she met Doug Ostrander after they drove past each other many times on Main Street in Beacon. They got together with friends in the Grand Union parking lot. They were married on March 12, 1977, at St. Joachim Church. Her husband said he signed every card he ever gave her, “Love Always, Dougie.”

Along with her husband, Grace is survived by her children, Carolyn Pavlinik (Aleks) of Schodack and DJ Ostrander (Nickcole) of Beacon, as well as her siblings, Joseph Ostrander Jr. of Malta, James Ostrander (Marian) of Louisville and Carrie Ostrander of Louisville. Her brother, David, died before her.

Family and friends will gather Sept. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org) or a favorite charity.