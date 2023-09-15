Garrison School Will Study Effect of Merger

Board wants to know more about impact on taxes

If the Haldane and Garrison school districts combined, what would happen to local property taxes?

That is the question the Garrison school board would like Superintendent Carl Albano and Business Administrator Joe Jimick to answer. Albano said he expects to have a response by mid-October.

In light of the district’s budget challenges in recent years, Albano said that the board has heard from residents wanting to know more about a potential merger.

The districts have the lowest property tax rates in Putnam County. For 2022-23, Garrison had a rate of $9.75 per $1,000 of valuation, compared to $16.97 for Haldane. By contrast, the Brewster school district has the highest in the county at $25.58.

Garrison has struggled to balance its budget in recent years. For 2023-24, the board adopted a $12.56 million plan that included a 3.3 percent increase in spending, matching its state-mandated cap for the year. The year before, voters approved an override (which requires 60 percent approval) of 6.6 percent but only after rejecting a request for a 9.18 percent hike. The cap was 2.2 percent.

Haldane Superintendent Philip Benante said that the district has not had a formal discussion about combining with Garrison.

Sarah Tormey, president of the Garrison board, said that a merger for the district is “a question that has come up, especially during budget season. The board would like more information so that we can answer questions as needed.”

The district has about 200 students, who attend through eighth grade. It pays tuition to Haldane, O’Neill and Putnam Valley high schools for its older students.

Albano and Tormey said the board heard a presentation on the topic from its legal counsel at a retreat in July. “They wanted to know the options,” Albano said of board members. “How does it work?”

There are several ways to combine districts, according to the state Education Department. In “centralization,” districts dissolve and re-form as a single district. In “annexation,” one or more districts are absorbed into another district.

Combining districts typically requires that the districts conduct feasibility studies and hold a public referendum. Albano was careful to point out that the board has not requested a feasibility study, only an analysis of the tax impact.