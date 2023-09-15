Rare Book Realizes $125,000

Garrison bookseller brokers sale

David and Cathy Lilburne, the owners of Antipodean Books Maps & Prints on Garrison’s Landing, said on Sept. 8 that they had sold The Course of the Exchange to The British Library for £99,950, or about $125,000.

The rare volume, published in 1697, was the subject of a story in The Current in July. Sold on consignment for a resident of Australia, it is the only known copy of the first volume of the official list of the London Stock Exchange, which is still published today.