Varsity Roundup: Beacon

FOOTBALL — It’s been a slow start for the Bulldogs, who suffered a heavy defeat on the road at league rival Port Jervis on Sept. 8, falling 61-20. Junior quarterback Jazziah Whitted was 9-for-22 in the air for 113 yards, throwing one touchdown pass and running 11 yards for another score. Senior running back Owen Lynch gained 40 yards on 10 carries; senior receiver Kavon Ricketts had two catches for 77 yards and returned a kick 75 yards for a TD. On defense, junior Mason Supple led the team with nine tackles, as well as a tackle for loss and a sack. Lynch added 4.5 tackles. The Bulldogs (0-2) hosted Burke Catholic of Goshen on Thursday (Sept. 14) and travel to O’Neill on Sept. 22.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — The squad played on back-to-back days and recorded back-to-back wins, knocking off Port Jervis on Monday (Sept. 11), 4-0, and O’Neill on Tuesday, 3-2. Reilly Landisi led the Bulldogs with two goals against Port Jervis and all three against O’Neill, while Emma Campagiorni had seven saves in goal. The Bulldogs (2-1) host Sullivan West in their home opener at 4:30 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 18) before traveling to Newburgh Free Academy on Wednesday and hosting Haldane at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

BOYS’ SOCCER — Beacon evened its record with a 5-1 victory over Fallsburg on Wednesday (Sept. 13). Coach Craig Seaman said he was able to give time to all 22 players on the roster. The Bulldogs (2-2) play Tuesday (Sept. 19) at O’Neill.

VOLLEYBALL — It was an impressive week for the Bulldogs as they moved to 4-0 without losing a set. Beacon knocked off Burke Catholic on Sept. 8 (25-16, 27-25, 25-19) and followed that up on Monday (Sept. 11) by shutting out Chester Academy (25-21, 25-21, 25-8) at home. Lila Burke dominated both games, with 23 and 17 kills, respectively, plus 10 service points against Chester. Allie Thomas had 18 assists against Burke and 23 against Chester. On Wednesday, Beacon blanked Tuxedo, 3-0, behind seven aces and 17 kills from Burke: Thursday, it hosted Franklin Roosevelt. On Monday, at 6 p.m., the Bulldogs host Port Jervis before traveling to Liberty on Wednesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY — The runners kicked off their season with a 12th-place finish at the Warwick Valley Wave Mania Invitational on Sept. 9, with Henry Reinke placing 16th in 17:27.80 and August Wright placing 44th in 18:54.60. For the girls, Cecilia Allee finished 30th in the 2,400-meter course in 11:23.70 and Lily Murr was just behind her in 11:36.20. The Bulldogs will host a race on Tuesday (Sept. 19) starting at 4:30 p.m. with teams from Cornwall, Liberty and Monticello.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING — The Bulldogs swam twice this week, falling on Monday (Sept. 11), 90-69, at home to Marlboro and defeating Rhinebeck, 91-72, on Wednesday, also at home. Against Marlboro, the Bulldogs won the 200 free relay in 2:02.30, Saniyah Wilshire was second in the 200 free in 2:33.97 and Meara Kumar was second in the 100 fly in 1:12.69. Against Rhinebeck, Abigail Haydt won the 200 individual medley in 2:48.91, Kumar won the 50 free in 29.48 and Serena Stampleman was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.66.