Varsity Roundup: Haldane

HALL OF FAME — The 2023 class of the Haldane Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted in a ceremony on Sept. 24 at the Highlands Country Club in Garrison. RSVP by Sunday (Sept. 17) at haldaneschool.org/athletics. The inductees are Coach Larry Brigati, the 1990 baseball team, Kristen Faust (Class of 1996), Anthony Del Vecchio (2001), Brian Rubino (2005) and Abbey Stowell (2018).

FOOTBALL — Haldane followed up its easy win in its first game against Dover with an equally dominant performance against Poughkeepsie on Sept. 9 at home, winning 29-8. The Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead, scoring 22 points in the first quarter.

When Poughkeepsie fumbled on its third play from scrimmage, Evan Gianchinta scooped up the ball and ran 29 yards for the score. “That set the tone,” said Coach Ryan McConville. Gianchinta wasn’t done. From the running back position, he finished with 94 yards on five carries, including a 1-yard TD that made it 14-0.

Michael Murray, who caught a pass from quarterback Ryan Van Tassel and ran it for a 75-yard touchdown to give Haldane a 29-0 lead in the second half, also was a force on defense, accounting for two sacks and three tackles for losses.

Haldane will host Tuckahoe at 7 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 22) for homecoming.

BOYS’ SOCCER — Like many other local teams, the Blue Devils’ season has been put on hold several times because of crummy weather. On Monday (Sept. 11), the team traveled to Yorktown Heights to take on Lakeland High School but fell, 2-1. Lakeland led, 2-0, at half; Haldane’s score came from Frankie Digilio on a pass from Clem Grossman.

On Wednesday, the Blue Devils hosted Croton-Harmon and lost, 1-0, in a tough game. Croton dominated throughout but scored only once, with eight minutes left in the first half. The loss marks the third straight for the Blue Devils, who are defending their Class C state title. “This is a wake-up call for us, a huge wake-up call,” said Coach Ahmed Dwidar.

Today (Sept. 15) the Blue Devils (1-3) host Poughkeepsie at 4:30 p.m. before traveling to Peekskill on Monday and Putnam Valley on Tuesday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — After a 10-day layoff because of heat or rain, Haldane notched its first win of the season on Tuesday (Sept. 12), defeating Yonkers Montessori Academy, 3-1, on the road. “Everybody was super antsy to get on the field,” said Coach Mary Callaghan.

Stella Gretina scored the first goal for the Blue Devils on an assist from Marisa Peters, but the Eagles scored two minutes later to tie. In the second half, Finola Kiter scored two goals for the difference. Ruby Poses had eight saves in goal. Callaghan said she was impressed by the play of Peters and Josephine Foley-Hedlund at midfield.

Haldane hosted Woodlands on Thursday and travels to Beacon on Sept. 21.

GIRLS’ TENNIS — The Blue Devils suffered at home against Briarcliff on Sept. 9, losing all five match-ups, but found redemption on Tuesday (Sept. 12) with a 4-1 victory over Tuckahoe. Ellen O’Hara lost at first singles but Ellie Dubroff and Ella McKeel won at second and third singles, respectively.

At doubles, Julie Shields and Camilla McDaniel won, as did Mary McBride and Jacqueline Muth.

On Wednesday, Haldane was blanked by Croton-Harmon, 5-0. The best performance for the Blue Devils came from McDaniel and Shields, who went down 3-6, 5-7. The girls traveled to Westlake on Thursday and will visit North Salem on Monday (Sept. 18).

CROSS-COUNTRY — After their first meet was canceled because of the heat, the Blue Devils on Sept. 9 started their season at the Somers Big Red Invitational, which included teams from 50 schools.

Noah Green had the best finish for Haldane, placing 33rd in the 2,400 meters in 10:48.8, while Owen Powers was 42nd in the 5,000 meters in 19:32.00. For the girls, Hazel Berkley finished 68th in the 5,000 meters in 31:17.5.

Haldane’s next meet is scheduled for Tuesday (Sept. 19) against Albertus Magnus, Leffell and Pleasantville.

VOLLEYBALL — On Sept. 7, Haldane traveled to Briarcliff but lost in three sets (25-14, 25-19, 25-22). Scotia Hartford had four kills for the Blue Devils and Grace Bradley finished with two.

On Monday (Sept. 11), in their first home game of the season, Haldane fell to Keio Academy (25-18, 21-25, 25-17). “We need to focus on our serving,” said Coach Nancy Bowden. “We had 18 service errors, and it seems to be at the most crucial points in the game.”

The Blue Devils lost in three games at home against North Salem on Wednesday and were scheduled to host O’Neill on Thursday. Haldane (1-3) will be home again on Tuesday (Sept. 19) when they host Tuckahoe at 6 p.m.