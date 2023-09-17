Beacon Residents Receive Army Promotions

Given new ranks in New York Guard

Two Beacon residents have been promoted in the New York Army National Guard, the guard announced on Sept. 13.

Mijail Mariano, and assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, was promoted to 1st lieutenant, while Caleb Wilson, and assigned to the Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, 369th Sustainment Brigade, was promoted to specialist.

According to the Army National Guard, promotions are based on a soldier’s performance, leadership abilities, professionalism and development potential.

New York’s military forces include nearly 20,000 members of the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, the Naval Militia and the New York Guard.