Haldane Student is National Merit Semi-finalist

Also, principal recognized as educator of distinction

A Haldane High School student was named on Sept. 13 as a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist.

Helena Kottman is among 16,000 students recognized nationally in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program who will have a chance to be among 7,140 to college scholarships announced in the spring.

The semifinalists are selected from more than 1.3 million juniors at 21,000 high schools who took the preliminary SAT (PSAT).

At the same time, Haldane High School Principal Julia Sniffen was recognized by The National Honor Society of High School Scholars as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction. She was nominated by Kottman. The award recognizes “high school teachers, counselors or administrators who have made the most significant contribution to [the nominator’s] academic career.”

In addition, four Haldane students received the National Rural and Small Town Award from the College Board, which administers the PSAT: Amelia Kupper, Gabriel Lunin-Pack, Julian Schwarz and Trajan McCarthy.