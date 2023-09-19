State OKs Cold Spring Parking Expansion

Clears way for residential permits, meters

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sept. 15 signed legislation that clears the way for Cold Spring to add 20 streets to an in-the-works residential parking permit system and to install meters on Main Street.

Sponsored by Cold Spring’s state representatives — Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, a Democrat, and Sen. Rob Rolison, a Republican — the bill adds Main Street from the Metro-North tracks to Parsonage Street; and Benedict Road, Fishkill Avenue and Grandview Terrace to the list of streets where Cold Spring can introduce permit parking for residents.

It would also add Locust Ridge, Maple Terrace and Whitehall Place; Marion, Mountain and Paulding avenues; Academy, B, Cherry, and East and West Belvedere streets; and Hamilton, Orchard, Parrott, Parsonage and Pine streets.

The bill passed the state Senate, 61-0, on June 5 and the Assembly, 137-3, on June 10), but could not be implemented without Hochul’s signature. Village Accountant Michelle Ascolillo said last week that a projected $43,000 revenue shortfall is mainly due to revenue lost as the village awaited the bill’s enactment.

Some of that revenue will come from meters, which could not be installed without the bill’s signing, said Mayor Kathleen Foley during the Village Board’s meeting on Sept. 13. “We want to make sure residents have a place to park once the meters go in,” Foley said. “We anticipate the meters will drive [visitors] to side streets.”

Eliza Starbuck, the village trustee leading the implementation of the meter and residential parking program, said in June that the new streets will not be among the first designated for residential parking, but are “part of a long term plan to monitor and expand resident permit parking protections throughout the Village as needed.”

Cold Spring had already received state approval to create permit parking on Main, New, West, Fish and Market streets; Northern and Railroad avenues; Kemble Avenue from Main Street to Wall Street; and Church, Cross, Furnace, Garden, Haldane, High, Rock and Stone streets.