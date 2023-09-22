Around Town (Photos)

DOGWOOD DAYS — The Beacon bar and music venue was packed on Sunday (Sept. 17) for its last night under owner George Mansfield, who recently sold the East Main Street institution that he opened in 2012. The final band came on at 2 a.m. The building has been a saloon since the 1880s. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

HUDSON SWIM — Lewis Pugh, a law professor from South Africa who is an endurance swimmer, covered the 315-mile length of the Hudson River between Aug. 13 and Sept. 13 to highlight the critical role rivers play on a healthy planet. He passed the Highlands on Sept. 7, covering the 5.2 miles from Breakneck Point to Garrison Yacht Club, and swam under Bear Mountain Bridge the next day. The journey ended at Battery Park in New York City. (Photos provided)

DRACULA — Bannerman Island this week is hosting a homage to the original 1927 production of Dracula. (This shot from a dress rehearsal shows Michelle Kafel as Van Helsing and David Smilow as Dracula.) The five performances, which began Wednesday (Sept. 20), are sold out. (Photo by Ross Corsair)