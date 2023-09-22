Beacon Obituaries

Kathy Foley (1942-2023)

Kathleen Alice “Kathy” Foley, 81, of Beacon, and formerly of Westchester County, died Sept. 12.

She was born in Yonkers on Sept. 3, 1942, the daughter of Arthur and Edith (Conti) Foley. After graduating from Sacred Heart High School, she attended Mount Saint Vincent College in Riverdale and St. Francis of Loretto in Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history. She was a schoolteacher in Gorton and White Plains.

Kathy enjoyed gourmet cooking, travel and fashion. She loved socializing with friends and family at holiday parties and gatherings.

She is survived by her siblings, Robert Foley (Mary), Edith Chiocca and Jacqueline Sivco. Her son, Robert Battista, died in 2001. Her brother, Arthur Foley, also died before her.

Her family will gather on Sunday (Sept. 24) from 2 to 4 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon, with a prayer service at 3 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx. Memorial donations to be made to: Freedom Gardens for the Handicapped (freedomgardensny.com).

Carol Fudge (1938-2023)

Carol Clair Jackson Fudge, 85, of Beacon and formerly of Florida and North Carolina, died Sept. 21 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1938, in Big Flats, New York, the daughter of Monroe and Beatrice (Iddings) Clair. She was married to Arthur Jackson and later William Fudge, both of whom died before her.

Carol worked for Verizon, from which she retired in 1996. She was an avid card player and reader. She loved to travel, and in her younger years was involved with several bowling leagues. She also was a cat lover.

She is survived by her children, Carrie Fudge of Beacon and Mark Jackson (Merri Lee) of North Carolina; and a granddaughter, Sierra Owen (Sylas) of North Carolina. Her sisters, Shirley Canfield and Susan Hykin, died before her.

Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Montour Falls Memorial Library, 406 W. Main St., Montour Falls, NY 14865.

Doug Kearney (1946-2023)

Douglas J. Kearney, 77, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Sept. 20 at his home with family members at his side.

He was born Sept. 16, 1946, in Cold Spring, the son of William and Nina (Brownell) Kearney. He served in the U.S. Air Force veteran from 1965 to 1969, during the Vietnam War. On Feb. 2, 1974, at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, he married Christine “Tina” Yanarella.

Doug was a carpenter with Local 323 for 38 years until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of the Black Rock Fish and Game Club, Mase Hook & Ladder Co. and the A-37 Dragonfly Association. He was a coin collector and loved to be out in nature fishing, hunting and boating.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Douglas Kearney, Amy Varian (Donald) and Patrick Kearney; his grandchildren, Allison Varian, Michael Varian and Abby Kearney; and his niece, Dawn Kearney. His brother, William, died before him.

Family and friends will gather Monday (Sept. 25) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St. in Beacon. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment with military honors at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

Ann LoSasso (1937-2023)

Ann L. LoSasso, 85, a longtime Beacon resident, died Sept. 16 at NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan.

She was born Nov. 4, 1937, in Waterbury, Connecticut, the daughter of Charles and Irene (Kernathan) Yoos.

Ann had a strong, devout Catholic faith. She enjoyed attending St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon. Her family was her world. Affectionately known as “Gigi,” she will be remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, her family said.

Ann is survived by her daughters, Judith LoSasso of Beacon and Cathy LoSasso of Buchanan; her granddaughters, Michelle O’Rourke (Christopher), Christine Outhouse (Phillip Tilley) and Lisa Mastroddi (Thomas); and her great-grandchildren, Parker Tilley, Cailin O’Rourke, Jackson O’Rourke and Dominic Mastroddi.

She is also survived by her siblings, James Petruso, Paul Bonamarte, Judith Falanga, Christine McCray and Renee Rebecchi.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Sept. 20 at St. John the Evangelist in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Verplanck.

Gary Maneri (1962-2023)

Gary F. Maneri, 61, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Sept. 19 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born in Beacon on May 15, 1962, the son of Francis and Joyce (Dyson) Maneri. He graduated from Beacon High School in 1980. On Oct. 24, 1998, in Beacon, he married Karen Dross.

Gary was a skilled tradesman. He owned and operated his own construction business, Maneri Exterior. His proudest moment was when he got to work alongside his son and best friend, Owen. He also enjoyed working alongside his brother, Frank, with Maneri Roofing.

Gary was a huge sports lover and a Mets, Giants and Knicks fan. He also loved anything by Marvel and DC Comics. He enjoyed his Friday nights in the “Gee-Man Cave” with his family and friends. Gary was a gentle giant, with a big heart for everyone, his family said.

Along with his mother and his wife of nearly 25 years, Gary is survived by his son, Owen Maneri, and his brother, Frank Maneri, as well as his nieces and nephews: Angelina Maneri, Mikey Serino, Jenna Serino, Miranda Dross, DJ Dross, Jonthan Lombardi, Sierra Lombardi, Savannah Lombardi and Josh Lombardi. He was also godfather to Daniel Way.

He is also survived by his in-laws, Bob and Beverly Dross; his brother-in-law, David (Dia) Dross; and his infamous “band of brothers”: Jimmy, Mark, Dave, Steve and Brendan. His sister, Paula Serino-Hunt, died before him.

Memorial donations be made to the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corp (beaconvac.org); the Beacon Fire Department Drill Fund (beaconfd.org); the Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation (milesofhope.org); or the American Heart Association (heart.org).

Millie Raymond (1932-2023)

Amelia “Millie” Raymond, 91, died Sept. 21.

She was born May 16, 1932, in Peekskill, the daughter of Dante and Rose Bernabo. On Oct. 25, 1952, she married Richard Raymond of Beacon, who died in 1988.

Millie was a founding member of the Woodchoppers Women’s Bowling League at Touponse Bowling Center in Beacon. She was also a member of the Beacon Engine Ladies Auxiliary and the Ladies Club at St. Joachim Church. She retired from IBM and also worked at National Biscuit and Marathon Battery.

She is survived by her sons, Richard Raymond of Newburgh and David Raymond of Beacon; and her daughters-in-law, Jessica Weyant and Lorey Raymond, both of Newburgh.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Heather Carlson (Matt), Nikolas Raymond (Danielle), Julius Raymond (Carrisa), Brittany Raymond, Ashley Raymond, Rachel Farmer (Justin) and Zachary Raymond, and her great-grandchildren: Elson James, David Nathaniel and Jiordyn Quiles, Charlotte and Nora Carlson and Samuel Farmer.

In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Larry Bernabo and Susan Demaris (Alfred); and sisters-in-law, Bernadette O’Leary and Yvette Colaianni. Her siblings Victor Bernabo, Jennie Conley, Josie Leclerc, Alba Wright and Rosemary Libby died before her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Information provided by local funeral homes.