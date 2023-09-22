Fjord Trail Names Community Manager

Former Cold Spring shop owner takes position

The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail announced on Tuesday (Sept. 19) that it has hired a Cold Spring resident as its community and visitor-relations manager.

Rebeca Ramirez, the former co-owner of The Cold Spring Cheese Shop, will “collaborate with local groups and individuals to continue fostering community involvement and engagement in Fjord Trail planning,” among other duties, according to the organization.

Before joining the Fjord Trail, Ramirez was a member of the ad hoc parking committee for the village and co-chair of the Philipstown Trails Committee.