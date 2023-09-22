Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Request for Route 9D safety measures, police body cameras

The Cold Spring Village Board plans to ask the state Department of Transportation to install traffic “calming” and pedestrian safety measures along Route 9D where the road passes through the village.

At the board’s Wednesday (Sept. 20) meeting, Mayor Kathleen Foley said the request has the support of Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne and other local officials, including state Sen. Rob Rolison, whose district includes Cold Spring. In a draft letter to Rolison, Foley commented that DOT officials have in the past said their job is “to keep traffic flowing, not slow it down.”

“Common sense recognizes that Route 9 D is not an open highway,” Foley wrote. “It is a street in the village that must be safely shared with pedestrians and bikers.”

The village will request measures such as reduced speed limits at the north and south approaches, pedestrian “safe islands” at heavy crossing areas such as near schools and the senior center, visually distinct crosswalks, pedestrian-activated traffic lights, and crosswalks and curbs that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Police policies

The board approved new or updated policies in six areas of Cold Spring Police Department operations including those regulating: (1) mobile audio and video devices such as vehicle dash cameras; (2) portable audio/video devices such as body cameras; (3) personal communication devices such as mobile phones; (4) property room; (5) maintenance and release of records; (6) and protected information.

The policies were developed by Lexipol, a consulting firm that specializes in policy development for municipal police and fire departments. The CSPD policies were last updated in 2013. The village contracted with Lexipol in 2020 to comply with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order requiring all municipal police departments to complete detailed operational reviews.

Foley said via email that CSPD officers have requested body cameras and that acquiring them was the No. 1 recommendation from the 2020 resident survey on community policing. The new policies, she said, will be implemented as officers are trained. Lexipol will train officers through their phones and Officer-in-Charge Larry Burke will provide individual training as needed, she said.

The village purchased body cameras earlier this year with a $14,000 grant from the state Division of Criminal Justice Service.

“The public will likely begin seeing them on our officers’ vests later next week,” Foley said. “No officer will wear a camera until policy training is complete.”

The mayor said in the past CSPD had “hand-me-down” dash cameras provided by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department but that police vehicles are not currently outfitted with them.

“I hope we can find additional grant money to reinstate the dash cams,” she said. “As of last night, we’re ready with policy when we have the equipment available.”

Other business